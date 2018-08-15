Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs.

Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to load up on technology giant Apple in the second quarter.

Sears CEO's Hedge Fund Offers $400 Million for Kenmore Brand

Edward Lampert, the chief executive of Sears Holdings Corp., has offered to buy the company's Kenmore brand for $400 million in cash.

Kroger to Sell Groceries on Alibaba Site in China

Kroger will sell its products in China on an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group, the grocer's first foray into foreign sales amid a broader push into online retail.

UPS, Aircraft Mechanics Reach Deal

United Parcel Service has reached a tentative labor contract covering more than 1,000 aircraft mechanics, the delivery company's third such deal with the Teamsters union in recent months.

Plus-Size Retailer FullBeauty Hires PJT to Fix Heavy Debt Load

FullBeauty Brands, the New York-based online and catalog retailer of plus-size apparel, recently hired financial adviser PJT Partners to address its debt load, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York Magazine Owner Explores Sale

The publisher of New York magazine, Vulture and The Cut is reviewing strategic options including a possible sale, the latest media outlet to consider consolidation in a tough marketplace.

Judge Approves Appvion Debt-Repayment Plan

A judge has approved a debt-repayment plan for specialty paper maker Appvion Inc. that the company has said will allow the business to shed $400 million in debt.

Insurer Stops Reimbursing for Some MiMedx Products

Health Care Service will stop reimbursing patients for injectable amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group and promoted for ailments such as hair loss, erectile dysfunction and knee pain.

New York Becomes Latest to Sue Purdue Over Opioid Crisis

New York state filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, alleging the company played down the health risks and overpromoted its signature opioid painkiller to bolster sales, state officials said.