News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/15/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to load up on technology giant Apple in the second quarter, taking its stake in the iPhone maker to $46.6 billion. 

 
Sears CEO's Fund Offers $400 Million for Kenmore Brand

Edward Lampert, the chief executive of Sears Holdings Corp., has offered to buy the company's Kenmore brand for $400 million in cash. 

 
Kroger to Sell Groceries on Alibaba Site in China

Kroger will sell its products in China on an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group, the grocer's first foray into foreign sales amid a broader push into online retail. 

 
Cisco Aims to Keep Revenue Growth Rolling

Cisco Systems is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday. Here's what to watch. 

 
Mayor de Blasio Signs Bills Capping Expansion of Uber and Lyft Vehicles

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a package of bills that will limit new for-hire vehicles like Uber and Lyft, and set a minimum payment for drivers during their shifts. 

 
Twitter Suspends Alex Jones Over New Tweet

Twitter suspended far-right talk-show host Alex Jones for violating the social media company's policies, a reversal amid intensifying public scrutiny and criticism of Mr. Jones's posts on the platform. 

 
UPS, Aircraft Mechanics Reach Deal

United Parcel Service has reached a tentative labor contract covering more than 1,000 aircraft mechanics, the delivery company's third such deal with the Teamsters union in recent months. 

 
Plus-Size Retailer FullBeauty Hires PJT to Fix Heavy Debt Load

FullBeauty Brands, the New York-based online and catalog retailer of plus-size apparel, recently hired financial adviser PJT Partners to address its debt load, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
New York Magazine Owner Explores Sale

The publisher of New York magazine, Vulture and The Cut is reviewing strategic options including a possible sale, the latest media outlet to consider consolidation in a tough marketplace.

