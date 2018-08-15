Macy's Posts Sales Decline as It Races to Remodel Stores

Macy's reported a slight drop in sales in the latest quarter as the retailer tried to strengthen its bricks-and-mortar business with store remodels and off-price locations. Shares fall.

Tech Giant Tencent Caught in Chinese Regulatory Trap

Chinese tech titan Tencent Holdings reports a rare profit decline and disappointing sales as the internet giant struggles with regulatory hurdles for its gaming business.

Corona Brewer Invests $4 Billion in Cannabis Startup

Corona brewer Constellation Brands is investing $4 billion into Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth, one of the biggest corporate wagers on the potential global market for cannabis-infused drinks and other products.

Kimberly-Clark to Raise Prices in North America for Huggies, Other Brands

Consumer-goods company Kimberly-Clark is increasing its list prices and changing package counts in the U.S. and Canada for several brands, including Cottonelle bathroom tissue and Huggies diapers.

New CEO at Ben & Jerry's Plans to Whip Up Activism, 'Whirled Peace'

Matthew McCarthy, the new chief of Unilever unit Ben & Jerry's, said he will step up the ice cream brand's focus on social advocacy as it launches more new products and marketing initiatives.

WhatsApp Founder's 'Rest and Vest' Reward From Facebook: $450 Million

After WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum said he was leaving Facebook in April, he has continued showing up at the social-media giant's headquarters. His incentive for doing so: about $450 million in stock awards.

Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs.

Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to load up on technology giant Apple in the second quarter, taking its stake in the iPhone maker to $46.6 billion.

Sears CEO's Fund Offers $400 Million for Kenmore Brand

Edward Lampert, the chief executive of Sears Holdings Corp., has offered to buy the company's Kenmore brand for $400 million in cash.

Kroger to Sell Groceries on Alibaba Site in China

Kroger will sell its products in China on an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group, the grocer's first foray into foreign sales amid a broader push into online retail.