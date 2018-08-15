T-Mobile Forges Deals With Pandora, Live Nation

T-Mobile US Inc. said it will give customers free music and perks from Pandora Media and Live Nation Entertainment, the latest in a string of sweeteners from carriers seeking to offer more than wireless service alone.

Macy's Lifts Profit, but Fails to Persuade Skeptics

The retailer's profit rose 50% in the latest quarter as its same-store sales increased. Even so, the shares tumbled as analysts questioned the speed of the company's turnaround effort.

Tech Giant Tencent Caught in Chinese Regulatory Trap

Chinese tech titan Tencent Holdings reports a rare profit decline and disappointing sales as the internet giant struggles with regulatory hurdles for its gaming business.

Corona Brewer Bets $4 Billion on Cannabis Startup

Corona brewer Constellation Brands is investing $4 billion into Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth, one of the biggest corporate wagers on the potential global market for cannabis-infused drinks and other products.

Kimberly-Clark to Raise Prices in North America for Huggies, Other Brands

Consumer-goods company Kimberly-Clark is increasing its list prices and changing package counts in the U.S. and Canada for several brands, including Cottonelle bathroom tissue and Huggies diapers.

New CEO at Ben & Jerry's Plans to Whip Up Activism, 'Whirled Peace'

Matthew McCarthy, the new chief of Unilever unit Ben & Jerry's, said he will step up the ice cream brand's focus on social advocacy as it launches more new products and marketing initiatives.

WhatsApp Founder's 'Rest and Vest' Reward From Facebook: $450 Million

After WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum said he was leaving Facebook in April, he has continued showing up at the social-media giant's headquarters. His incentive for doing so: about $450 million in stock awards.

Diamondback to Acquire Energen

Diamondback Energy will acquire Energen in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs.

Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to load up on technology giant Apple in the second quarter, taking its stake in the iPhone maker to $46.6 billion.

Sears CEO's Fund Offers $400 Million for Kenmore Brand

Edward Lampert, the chief executive of Sears Holdings Corp., has offered to buy the company's Kenmore brand for $400 million in cash.