Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Cisco Extends Growth Streak on Strong Software Sales

Cisco Systems on Wednesday reported its third-consecutive quarter of revenue growth, evidence the networking-gear maker's move to build up its software business is paying off. 

 
SEC Sends Subpoena to Tesla in Probe Over Musk Tweets

Federal regulators have subpoenaed Tesla, ramping up an investigation into Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweet last week that he had secured funding to take the electric-car maker private. 

 
Best Buy to Acquire Jitterbug Parent GreatCall for $800 Million

Best Buy has agreed to buy GreatCall, the maker of senior-focused Jitterbug mobile phones, for $800 million as part of an effort to increase investments in technology that addresses the needs of older people 

 
Uber's Second-Quarter Sales Rise 63% With Narrower Loss

A year after joining Uber Technologies, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is showing signs he can maintain the ride-hailing firm's rapid pace of revenue growth while reining in some of its substantial losses. 

 
Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products

United Healthcare said it won't reimburse patients for their use of amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group and other manufacturers. 

 
T-Mobile Forges Deals With Pandora, Live Nation

T-Mobile US Inc. said it will give customers free music and perks from Pandora Media and Live Nation Entertainment, the latest in a string of sweeteners from carriers seeking to offer more than wireless service alone. 

 
Macy's Lifts Profit, but Fails to Persuade Skeptics

The retailer's profit rose 50% in the latest quarter as its same-store sales increased. Even so, the shares tumbled as analysts questioned the speed of the company's turnaround effort. 

 
Tech Giant Tencent Caught in Chinese Regulatory Trap

Chinese tech titan Tencent Holdings reports a rare profit decline and disappointing sales as the internet giant struggles with regulatory hurdles for its gaming business. 

 
Corona Brewer Bets $4 Billion on Cannabis Startup

Corona brewer Constellation Brands is investing $4 billion into Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth, one of the biggest corporate wagers on the potential global market for cannabis-infused drinks and other products. 

 
Kimberly-Clark to Raise Prices in North America for Huggies, Other Brands

Consumer-goods company Kimberly-Clark is increasing its list prices and changing package counts in the U.S. and Canada for several brands, including Cottonelle bathroom tissue and Huggies diapers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/15Dollar off 13-month peak, emerging currencies up on Sino-U.S. trade talk news
RE
08/15Turkey must commit to policies to promote stability amid market volatility - IMF
RE
08/15Japan export growth slows as U.S.-bound shipments fall
RE
08/15China, U.S. to hold next round of trade talks in late August
RE
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15China approves $11.2 billion in fixed-asset investment projects in July
RE
08/15Apple accused of pressuring game rivals in Japan - Nikkei
RE
08/15Oil edges up as China, U.S. set for talks to resolve trade disputes
RE
08/15FUTURE FARMS : broccoli lattes, digital dioramas and high-tech hens
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3TESLA : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
4DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
5Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.