Cisco Extends Growth Streak on Strong Software Sales

Cisco Systems on Wednesday reported its third-consecutive quarter of revenue growth, evidence the networking-gear maker's move to build up its software business is paying off.

SEC Sends Subpoena to Tesla in Probe Over Musk Tweets

Federal regulators have subpoenaed Tesla, ramping up an investigation into Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweet last week that he had secured funding to take the electric-car maker private.

Best Buy to Acquire Jitterbug Parent GreatCall for $800 Million

Best Buy has agreed to buy GreatCall, the maker of senior-focused Jitterbug mobile phones, for $800 million as part of an effort to increase investments in technology that addresses the needs of older people

Uber's Second-Quarter Sales Rise 63% With Narrower Loss

A year after joining Uber Technologies, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is showing signs he can maintain the ride-hailing firm's rapid pace of revenue growth while reining in some of its substantial losses.

Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products

United Healthcare said it won't reimburse patients for their use of amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group and other manufacturers.

T-Mobile Forges Deals With Pandora, Live Nation

T-Mobile US Inc. said it will give customers free music and perks from Pandora Media and Live Nation Entertainment, the latest in a string of sweeteners from carriers seeking to offer more than wireless service alone.

Macy's Lifts Profit, but Fails to Persuade Skeptics

The retailer's profit rose 50% in the latest quarter as its same-store sales increased. Even so, the shares tumbled as analysts questioned the speed of the company's turnaround effort.

Tech Giant Tencent Caught in Chinese Regulatory Trap

Chinese tech titan Tencent Holdings reports a rare profit decline and disappointing sales as the internet giant struggles with regulatory hurdles for its gaming business.

Corona Brewer Bets $4 Billion on Cannabis Startup

Corona brewer Constellation Brands is investing $4 billion into Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth, one of the biggest corporate wagers on the potential global market for cannabis-infused drinks and other products.

Kimberly-Clark to Raise Prices in North America for Huggies, Other Brands

Consumer-goods company Kimberly-Clark is increasing its list prices and changing package counts in the U.S. and Canada for several brands, including Cottonelle bathroom tissue and Huggies diapers.