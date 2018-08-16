Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Tencent's Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

Tencent's selloff has sparked fears of a broader contagion for tech stocks around the world. 

 
Planet Fitness Expands Even as Mall Vacancies Rise

Planet Fitness is the rare mall tenant expanding its share of commercial real estate even as many retailers shrink their physical footprint as more commerce moves online. 

 
Cisco Extends Growth Streak on Strong Software Sales

Cisco Systems on Wednesday reported its third-consecutive quarter of revenue growth, evidence the networking-gear maker's move to build up its software business is paying off. 

 
Henkel 2nd Quarter Sales Grew

Germany's Henkel AG & Co. KGaA said Thursday that second-quarter sales grew despite a strong negative currency effect, and the company revised its full-year guidance. 

 
Starboard Seeks Five Board Seats at Symantec

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a position in the cybersecurity company and privately nominated five directors to its 11-person board in July. 

 
SEC Sends Subpoena to Tesla in Probe Over Musk Tweets

Federal regulators have subpoenaed Tesla, ramping up an investigation into Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweet last week that he had secured funding to take the electric-car maker private. 

 
Lenovo Leaves Tech Sector Rivals Behind-For Once

The Chinese PC maker turned profitable in the latest quarter, after making a loss the same time a year ago. Investors shouldn't count on the good news lasting. 

 
Best Buy to Acquire Jitterbug Parent GreatCall for $800 Million

Best Buy has agreed to buy GreatCall, the maker of senior-focused Jitterbug mobile phones, for $800 million as part of an effort to increase investments in technology that addresses the needs of older people 

 
Uber's Revenue Growth Keeps Up Fast Pace as Losses Narrow

A year after joining Uber Technologies, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is showing signs he can maintain the ride-hailing firm's rapid pace of revenue growth while reining in some of its substantial losses. 

 
Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products

United Healthcare said it won't reimburse patients for their use of amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group and other manufacturers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Exchange Rate of Foreign Currency Relating To Imported and Export Goods Notified
PU
01:39pTurkish lira firms before finance minister's presentation
RE
01:36pFutures rebound on strong earnings, trade talk hopes
RE
01:35pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Turn Higher After China And U.S. Renew Trade Talks
DJ
01:26pWREXHAM COUNTY BOROUGH COUNCIL : Blue green algae at Acton Park lake
PU
01:16pCOAL AUTHORITY : New fees for permission to enter or disturb mining interests
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:01pFirst Asset ETF Funds Announce August 2018 Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.