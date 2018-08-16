Tencent's Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

Tencent's selloff has sparked fears of a broader contagion for tech stocks around the world.

Planet Fitness Expands Even as Mall Vacancies Rise

Planet Fitness is the rare mall tenant expanding its share of commercial real estate even as many retailers shrink their physical footprint as more commerce moves online.

Cisco Extends Growth Streak on Strong Software Sales

Cisco Systems on Wednesday reported its third-consecutive quarter of revenue growth, evidence the networking-gear maker's move to build up its software business is paying off.

Henkel 2nd Quarter Sales Grew

Germany's Henkel AG & Co. KGaA said Thursday that second-quarter sales grew despite a strong negative currency effect, and the company revised its full-year guidance.

Starboard Seeks Five Board Seats at Symantec

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a position in the cybersecurity company and privately nominated five directors to its 11-person board in July.

SEC Sends Subpoena to Tesla in Probe Over Musk Tweets

Federal regulators have subpoenaed Tesla, ramping up an investigation into Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweet last week that he had secured funding to take the electric-car maker private.

Lenovo Leaves Tech Sector Rivals Behind-For Once

The Chinese PC maker turned profitable in the latest quarter, after making a loss the same time a year ago. Investors shouldn't count on the good news lasting.

Best Buy to Acquire Jitterbug Parent GreatCall for $800 Million

Best Buy has agreed to buy GreatCall, the maker of senior-focused Jitterbug mobile phones, for $800 million as part of an effort to increase investments in technology that addresses the needs of older people

Uber's Revenue Growth Keeps Up Fast Pace as Losses Narrow

A year after joining Uber Technologies, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is showing signs he can maintain the ride-hailing firm's rapid pace of revenue growth while reining in some of its substantial losses.

Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products

United Healthcare said it won't reimburse patients for their use of amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group and other manufacturers.