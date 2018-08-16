Model 3's Profitability May Be Fleeting, UBS Report Says

Tesla is making a profit of more than $3,000 on each sale of the current low-price version of its Model 3 sedan, UBS estimates, but would lose nearly twice that amount if the vehicle sells at a long-promised price of $35,000.

Trump Encourages Justice Department to Sue Opioid Companies

President Trump encouraged the Justice Department to sue opioid companies, asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to bring a federal lawsuit that is separate from state litigation.

J.C. Penney Lowers Earnings Outlook as Sales Fall

J.C. Penney Co. lowered its full year earnings outlook after the retailer reported a wider loss and lower sales.

Wendy's Exits Stake in Arby's Parent

Wendy's sold its remaining stake in Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings, back to the company for $450 million.

Hershey CFO to Retire in 2019

Hershey's finance chief Patricia Little is leaving the candy maker at a time of rising costs and changing consumer tastes toward healthier snacks.

Walmart Rides Strong Consumer Spending to Faster Sales Growth

Walmart said sales rose at the fastest rate in over a decade as the world's largest retailer continues to draw more people to stores and benefit from strong consumer spending.

Tesla Backs Off Solar Panel Deal With Panasonic

Tesla has backed away from an agreement to buy all the output from a solar-panel factory it operates with Panasonic, the Japanese firm said, another sign of the uncertain outlook for Tesla's solar business.

Tencent's Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

Tencent's selloff has sparked fears of a broader contagion for tech stocks around the world.

San Francisco's Gump's Puts Brand Up for Sale

San Francisco's Gump's, a luxury department store that opened its doors 157 years ago, is putting its brand name up for sale.

Planet Fitness Expands Even as Mall Vacancies Rise

Planet Fitness is the rare mall tenant expanding its share of commercial real estate even as many retailers shrink their physical footprint as more commerce moves online.