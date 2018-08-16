Log in
08/16/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Model 3's Profitability May Be Fleeting, UBS Report Says

Tesla is making a profit of more than $3,000 on each sale of the current low-price version of its Model 3 sedan, UBS estimates, but would lose nearly twice that amount if the vehicle sells at a long-promised price of $35,000. 

 
Trump Asks Justice Department to Sue Opioid Companies

President Trump called on his attorney general to sue opioid makers, his latest move in an administration-wide effort to combat the painkiller epidemic that caused a record number of deaths in 2017. 

 
J.C. Penney Lowers Earnings Outlook as Sales Fall

J.C. Penney Co. lowered its full year earnings outlook after the retailer reported a wider loss and lower sales. 

 
Wendy's Exits Stake in Arby's Parent

Wendy's sold its remaining stake in Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings, back to the company for $450 million. 

 
Hershey CFO to Retire in 2019

Hershey's finance chief Patricia Little is leaving the candy maker at a time of rising costs and changing consumer tastes toward healthier snacks. 

 
Walmart Rides Strong Consumer Spending to Faster Sales Growth

Walmart said sales rose at the fastest rate in over a decade as the world's largest retailer continues to draw more people to stores and benefit from strong consumer spending. 

 
AMD Set to Crack Intel's Lock on Data Centers

Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices is expected to cut into Intel's stranglehold on the data-center business in the coming year. 

 
Tesla Backs Off Solar Panel Deal With Panasonic

Tesla has backed away from an agreement to buy all the output from a solar-panel factory it operates with Panasonic, the Japanese firm said, another sign of the uncertain outlook for Tesla's solar business. 

 
Tencent's Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

Tencent's selloff has sparked fears of a broader contagion for tech stocks around the world. 

 
San Francisco's Gump's Puts Brand Up for Sale

San Francisco's Gump's, a luxury department store that opened its doors 157 years ago, is putting its brand name up for sale.

09:48pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher After Plans For China And U.S. To Renew Trade Talks
DJ
09:46pKENYA : Coffee and Collaboration
PU
09:43pGoogle employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
RE
09:42pU.S. Government Bonds Slip as Risk -Appetite Returns
DJ
09:41pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Will Present in Mexico its Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2018
PU
09:41pU.S. Issues New Warning to Turkey Over Imprisoned Pastor
DJ
09:26pAMERICAN HONDA MOTOR : 2019 Honda FourTrax Rancher Features & Benefits
PU
09:26pCOUNTY OF ESSEX : Road 23 culvert replacement project on tap for autumn
PU
09:25piSkysoft Releases Data Recovery 4.0.0 with System Crash Recovery and Takes a Great Leap Forward in Data Recovery Success Rate
SE
09:22pStocks, emerging market currencies rise on planned U.S.-China trade talks
RE
