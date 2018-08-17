Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/17/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Google CEO Tells Employees Company Isn't Close to Launching Search Engine in China

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai defended to employees the internet giant's controversial push to do more business in China but said the company is "not close to launching a search product" in the country. 

 
SEC Probes Tesla Over Model 3 Production Disclosures

Securities regulators began investigating last year whether Tesla Inc. misled investors about its Model 3 car production problems, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Nvidia's Crypto Business Dries Up, Worrying Investors

Nvidia reported robust sales and profits during its second quarter, but warned that revenue from products geared toward cryptocurrency mining would be sharply weaker than expected. 

 
Santander USA Released from 2015 Fed Enforcement Action

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released Santander Holdings USA lnc. from oversight restrictions imposed in 2015, when the bank was sharply rebuked for failing to meet regulatory standards across several of its business operations. 

 
DoorDash More Than Doubles Valuation to $4 Billion

DoorDash said it raised $250 million in a round of funding that values the prepared food-delivery startup at $4 billion, more than doubling its valuation for the second time in five months. 

 
Judge Rejects Large Parts of FTC Suit Against DirecTV

A federal judge rejected large parts of a nearly $4 billion government lawsuit alleging satellite-TV giant DirecTV engaged in deceptive advertising. 

 
FDA Approves Teva's Generic Version of EpiPen Injector

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic version from a rival company of Mylan's EpiPen injector device for life-threatening allergic reactions. 

 
Benjamin Smith Named Chief Executive of Air France-KLM

Air Canada Chief Operating Officer Benjamin Smith was named new chief executive of Air France-KLM, the European airline said Thursday. 

 
Netflix Signs Up 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris

Netflix said it has signed writer and producer Kenya Barris, creator of ABC's "black-ish," to an exclusive multiyear deal, the latest addition to its star-studded lineup of creative talent. 

 
Reorganization of Bankrupt Applebee's Franchisee Could Include Existing Owner

Acon Investments, the buyout firm that owns a bankrupt Applebee's franchisee, wants to recapitalize the restaurant operator while also leaving the door open for a new bidder to emerge in the chapter 11 proceedings, a lawyer for the franchisee said.

