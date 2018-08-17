Foxconn to Build Semiconductor Plant in China's Pearl River Delta

Foxconn will work with the Chinese city of Zhuhai to build a semiconductor plant.

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it will seek a separate listing of its drilling unit next year, aiming to generate cash proceeds of around $1.2 billion by floating the entire unit, as the Danish freight carrier continues to reshape itself into a global supply chain player.

Google Defends Push Into China Amid Censorship Concerns

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai defended to employees the internet giant's controversial push to do more business in China but said the company is "not close to launching a search product" in the country.

Tesla Was Under SEC Scrutiny Prior to Musk's Tweet

The SEC began investigating last year whether Tesla misled investors about its Model 3 car production problems and subpoenaed a parts supplier. Separately, regulators are asking board members for details about their conversations with Elon Musk to take Tesla private.

Nvidia's Crypto Business Dries Up, Worrying Investors

Nvidia reported robust sales and profits during its second quarter, but warned that revenue from products geared toward cryptocurrency mining would be sharply weaker than expected.

Santander USA Released from 2015 Fed Enforcement Action

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released Santander Holdings USA lnc. from oversight restrictions imposed in 2015, when the bank was sharply rebuked for failing to meet regulatory standards across several of its business operations.

DoorDash More Than Doubles Valuation to $4 Billion

DoorDash said it raised $250 million in a round of funding that values the prepared food-delivery startup at $4 billion, more than doubling its valuation for the second time in five months.

Judge Rejects Large Parts of FTC Suit Against DirecTV

A federal judge rejected large parts of a nearly $4 billion government lawsuit alleging satellite-TV giant DirecTV engaged in deceptive advertising.

Nordstrom Deserves Better

Nordstrom has been bucking the doom-and-gloom sentiment in the retail sector for some time. Success in both luxury and discount speaks to Nordstrom's strength, which investors aren't giving it enough credit for.

'Peaky Blinders' Producers in Rights Dispute With Weinstein Co. Buyer

Producers of the British television series "Peaky Blinders" are in a dispute over the U.S. rights to the show with the private-equity firm that purchased Harvey Weinstein's bankrupt studio.