Deutsche Bank's Surprise Bond Offer

The German bank launched an unexpected offer to buy bonds of Noble Group, the embattled Singapore-listed commodity trader.

Deere Considers Cost Cuts, Higher Prices

Deere reported strong demand in its construction and farming markets in the latest quarter but said it would cut costs and raise prices due to higher raw material and logistics expenses.

The Game Has Changed at Tesla

An SEC investigation means Tesla's precarious cash situation could become critical in the coming months.

Foxconn Pursues Chip Ambitions With Plans for China Plant

Foxconn is making a new push into semiconductors, teaming up with a local government in China's Pearl River Delta to build a chip fabrication plant.

Nordstrom Deserves Better

Nordstrom has been bucking the doom-and-gloom in the retail sector for some time. Success in both luxury and discount speaks to Nordstrom's strength, which investors aren't giving it enough credit for.

Panera Founder Backs Cava in Zoe's Kitchen Deal

Zoe's Kitchen has agreed to be acquired by Cava Group in a deal valued at $250 million. Ron Shaich's Act III Holdings is set to lead a 'significant' equity investment in Cava restaurants as part of the deal.

Google Defends Push Into China Amid Censorship Concerns

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai defended to employees the internet giant's controversial push to do more business in China but said the company is "not close to launching a search product" in the country.

Maersk to Spin Off Drilling Unit as Break Up Moves Forward

Maersk said it will seek a separate listing of its drilling unit next year, aiming to generate cash proceeds of around $1.2 billion by floating the entire unit.

Nvidia's Crypto Business Dries Up, Worrying Investors

Nvidia reported robust sales and profits during its second quarter, but warned that revenue from products geared toward cryptocurrency mining would be sharply weaker than expected.

Santander USA Released from 2015 Fed Enforcement Action

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released Santander Holdings USA lnc. from oversight restrictions imposed in 2015, when the bank was sharply rebuked for failing to meet regulatory standards across several of its business operations.