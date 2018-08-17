Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Deutsche Bank's Surprise Bond Offer

The German bank launched an unexpected offer to buy bonds of Noble Group, the embattled Singapore-listed commodity trader. 

 
Deere Considers Cost Cuts, Higher Prices

Deere reported strong demand in its construction and farming markets in the latest quarter but said it would cut costs and raise prices due to higher raw material and logistics expenses. 

 
The Game Has Changed at Tesla

An SEC investigation means Tesla's precarious cash situation could become critical in the coming months. 

 
Foxconn Pursues Chip Ambitions With Plans for China Plant

Foxconn is making a new push into semiconductors, teaming up with a local government in China's Pearl River Delta to build a chip fabrication plant. 

 
Nordstrom Deserves Better

Nordstrom has been bucking the doom-and-gloom in the retail sector for some time. Success in both luxury and discount speaks to Nordstrom's strength, which investors aren't giving it enough credit for. 

 
Panera Founder Backs Cava in Zoe's Kitchen Deal

Zoe's Kitchen has agreed to be acquired by Cava Group in a deal valued at $250 million. Ron Shaich's Act III Holdings is set to lead a 'significant' equity investment in Cava restaurants as part of the deal. 

 
Google Defends Push Into China Amid Censorship Concerns

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai defended to employees the internet giant's controversial push to do more business in China but said the company is "not close to launching a search product" in the country. 

 
Maersk to Spin Off Drilling Unit as Break Up Moves Forward

Maersk said it will seek a separate listing of its drilling unit next year, aiming to generate cash proceeds of around $1.2 billion by floating the entire unit. 

 
Nvidia's Crypto Business Dries Up, Worrying Investors

Nvidia reported robust sales and profits during its second quarter, but warned that revenue from products geared toward cryptocurrency mining would be sharply weaker than expected. 

 
Santander USA Released from 2015 Fed Enforcement Action

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released Santander Holdings USA lnc. from oversight restrictions imposed in 2015, when the bank was sharply rebuked for failing to meet regulatory standards across several of its business operations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pAGCAST : Facing the Feral Hog Problem
PU
08:36pMSC MATERIAL SCIENCES : Material Sciences Corporation Joins The North American Steel Alliance
PU
08:23pChina's HNA in Talks to Sell NYC Building Near Trump Tower
DJ
08:21pMLGW BOARD MEETING : Wednesday August 22, 2018
PU
08:13pU.S.-MEXICO BILATERAL NAFTA ISSUES MAY BE RESOLVED NEXT WEEK : minister
RE
08:08pTrump Signals Further Consequences for Turkey -- Update
DJ
08:08pBlue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease
DJ
08:01pCALIFORNIA BUREAU OF SECURITY AND INVESTIGATIVE : Notice of Private Security DRC – August 28, 2018
PU
08:01pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : TCPA Submits Comments to EPA on 2019 RVO
PU
07:56pCHRYSLER UK : Uk pricing announced for new jeep renegade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.