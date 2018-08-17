Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/17/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
The Game Has Changed at Tesla

An SEC investigation means Tesla's precarious cash situation could become critical in the coming months. 

 
Deere Reports Strong Demand Despite Tariff-Concerned Farmers

Deere reported higher earnings, saying that farmers are continuing to buy equipment even as they worry about potential tariffs on their products. 

 
Get in Line: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019

With freight demand red-hot, truck manufacturers expect to break records for orders this year, and deliveries will reach deep into next year. 

 
Foxconn Pursues Chip Ambitions With Plans for China Plant

Foxconn is making a new push into semiconductors, teaming up with a local government in China's Pearl River Delta to build a chip fabrication plant. 

 
Maersk to Spin Off Drilling Unit as Break Up Moves Forward

Maersk said it will seek a separate listing of its drilling unit next year, aiming to generate cash proceeds of around $1.2 billion by floating the entire unit. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Surprise Bond Offer

The German bank launched an unexpected offer to buy bonds of Noble Group, the embattled Singapore-listed commodity trader. 

 
PNC Faces Probe Over Low-Income Tax Credits

Federal prosecutors are looking into how PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people, the bank said. 

 
Panera Founder Backs Cava in Zoe's Kitchen Deal

Zoe's Kitchen has agreed to be acquired by Cava Group in a deal valued at $250 million. Ron Shaich's Act III Holdings is set to lead a 'significant' equity investment in Cava restaurants as part of the deal. 

 
Google Defends Push Into China Amid Censorship Concerns

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai defended to employees the internet giant's controversial push to do more business in China but said the company is "not close to launching a search product" in the country. 

 
Nordstrom Deserves Better

Nordstrom has been bucking the doom-and-gloom in the retail sector for some time. Success in both luxury and discount speaks to Nordstrom's strength, which investors aren't giving it enough credit for.

10:06pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Speaks Out Against Proposed Tariffs
PU
10:01pDollar slips as China-U.S. trade worries ebb
RE
10:00pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
10:00pSEC moves to ease information disclosure requirements
RE
10:00pTrump asks SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:59pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
09:57pTrump backs CEOs, proposes easing corporate reporting rules
RE
09:56pInstant View - Trump asks U.S. SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:56pSEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting
RE
09:56pKill quarterly reporting? Some investors ring alarm bells
RE
