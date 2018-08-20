Fortescue Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. more than halved its dividend after a sharp fall in annual profit and offered more detail around plans to reinvigorate earnings by changing the type of iron ore it sells.

Goldman Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism

Goldman Sachs Group's approximately $865 million purchase of Venezuelan bonds last year attracted criticism-and now has saddled the firm's investment clients with millions of dollars in paper losses.

China's Anbang Looks to Sell U.S. Luxury Hotels

The insurer paid $5.5 billion in 2016 to acquire the portfolio that includes properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Miami, but it's now looking to sell to raise cash.

Amazon's No Bargain. Here's Why Investors Keep Buying

Shares of companies like Amazon.com, Netflix and Salesforce.com have surged this year, driving the stock market higher but also pushing valuations to what some investors consider worrisome levels.

CBS's Operation Distraction

Analysts say the company is trying to distract from its problems by drawing attention to the health of Sumner Redstone.

'Crazy Rich Asians' Dazzles at Box Office

Glitz won out over guns as the gilded romance "Crazy Rich Asians" made its debut at No. 1 in North American theaters over the weekend, beating out action-packed fare like "Mile 22."

Beer Giants Tap Into Africa With Brews Under $1

As drinkers in Europe and the U.S. turn away from beer in favor of spirits and nonalcoholic beverages, Africa's importance to brewers is growing.

Big Spenders Pinch Chip Equipment Makers

Stocks of chip equipment makers are known for big highs and big lows. The companies are hoping that the current lows are as bad as it gets.

Deutsche Bank Confirms Bid to Buy Noble Bonds

Deutsche Bank said it is acting on its own to buy bonds of commodities trader Noble Group, days before a crucial shareholder vote on a $3.5 billion restructuring.

Freddie Mac Joins Rental-Home Boom

Freddie Mac is expanding its role in financing one of Wall Street's postcrisis success stories: the booming business of investing in single-family rental houses.