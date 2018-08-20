Apple Pulls 25,000 Illegal Apps From China App Store

Apple pulled illegal apps from its App Store in China after coming under fire from state media for not doing enough to filter out banned material.

Fortescue Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. more than halved its dividend after a sharp fall in annual profit and offered more detail around plans to reinvigorate earnings by changing the type of iron ore it sells.

Goldman Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism

Goldman Sachs Group's approximately $865 million purchase of Venezuelan bonds last year attracted criticism-and now has saddled the firm's investment clients with millions of dollars in paper losses.

SL Green to Sell Stake in Midtown Tower to Moinian Group

Two big names in the New York office-building business have agreed to end their seven-year-old joint ownership of 3 Columbus Circle.

Sears CEO Puts His Board on the Spot

For years Edward Lampert has called the shots at Sears as its chief executive, largest shareholder and biggest lender. But his latest play to keep the struggling chain afloat is out of his hands.

China's Anbang Looks to Sell U.S. Luxury Hotels

The insurer paid $5.5 billion in 2016 to acquire the portfolio that includes properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Miami, but it's now looking to sell to raise cash.

Fears About Tech-Stock Multiples Don't Add Up, Bulls Say

Shares of companies like Amazon.com, Netflix and Salesforce.com have surged this year, driving the stock market higher but also pushing valuations to what some investors consider worrisome levels.

CBS's Operation Distraction

Analysts say the company is trying to distract from its problems by drawing attention to the health of Sumner Redstone.

'Crazy Rich Asians' Dazzles at Box Office

Glitz won out over guns as the gilded romance "Crazy Rich Asians" made its debut at No. 1 in North American theaters over the weekend, beating out action-packed fare like "Mile 22."

Beer Giants Tap Into Africa With Brews Under $1

As drinkers in Europe and the U.S. turn away from beer in favor of spirits and nonalcoholic beverages, Africa's importance to brewers is growing.