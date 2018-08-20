Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal

PepsiCo has agreed to buy home-carbonation company SodaStream for $3.2 billion, the latest move by the cola giant to diversify away from sugary sodas and salty snacks.

Apple Pulls Illegal Apps Targeted by Chinese State Media

Apple said it removed illegal gambling apps from its App Store in China as it came under fire from state media-a move that could help quell the latest challenge for the tech giant in its most important market outside the U.S.

Abbott Labs Is a Rare Growth Story in Health Care

The reason to buy shares in Abbott Labs is simple:The company is growing its top line faster than just about any health-care company of comparable size and since it doesn't sell pharmaceuticals in the U.S., it is relatively insulated from regulatory risk.

Deutsche Bank Confirms Bid to Buy Noble Bonds

Deutsche Bank said it is acting on its own to buy bonds of commodities trader Noble Group, days before a crucial shareholder vote on a $3.5 billion restructuring.

Goldman Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism

Goldman Sachs Group's approximately $865 million purchase of Venezuelan bonds last year attracted criticism-and now has saddled the firm's investment clients with millions of dollars in paper losses.

Beer Giants Tap Into Africa With Brews Under $1

As drinkers in Europe and the U.S. turn away from beer in favor of spirits and nonalcoholic beverages, Africa's importance to brewers is growing.

SL Green to Sell Stake in Midtown Tower to Moinian Group

Two big names in the New York office-building business have agreed to end their seven-year-old joint ownership of 3 Columbus Circle.

Sears CEO Puts His Board on the Spot

For years Edward Lampert has called the shots at Sears as its chief executive, largest shareholder and biggest lender. But his latest play to keep the struggling chain afloat is out of his hands.

Paramount Network Finds a Hit in 'Yellowstone'

"Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner, has found a sizable audience with both male and female viewers, something the network attributes to its family dynamic and its setting in the American West.

Fortescue Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. more than halved its dividend after a sharp fall in annual profit and offered more detail around plans to reinvigorate earnings by changing the type of iron ore it sells.