Pepsi to Acquire SodaStream in Shift to Healthier Drinks

PepsiCo has agreed to buy SodaStream for $3.2 billion, the latest move by the cola giant to diversify away from sugary sodas and salty snacks.

ConocoPhillips to Halt Legal Action Against Venezuela's PdVSA

ConocoPhillips will halt further legal actions against the troubled state-run energy giant Petroleós de Venezuela over an unpaid $2 billion arbitration award after both sides agreed on a payment plan.

Tyson Foods to Acquire Keystone Foods for $2.16 Billion

Tyson Foods agreed to acquire Keystone Foods, a top meat supplier to McDonald's and other chains, in a bid to make more profitable sales to restaurants as rising supplies and tariffs squeeze meat companies.

Online Luxury Retailer Farfetch Files IPO Plans

Online luxury retailer Farfetch filed plans for an initial public offering, looking to seize on investor optimism about the surge in high-end goods sold over the internet.

Total SA Struggles to Exit Project in Iran

Total SA is having difficulty unloading its stake in a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran to a Chinese partner, after stopping work on the project earlier this year due to U.S. sanctions.

EU Conditionally Approves Linde's Merger With Praxair

European antitrust authorities granted conditional approval to Linde's proposed merger with U.S. rival Praxair, bringing the gas producers' two-year pursuit of a deal one step closer to completion.

Lannett Says Key Pact With Distributor to End

Shares in Lannett plunged 55% after the generic-pharmaceuticals maker said a distribution pact with a key supplier won't be renewed next year and that it would expand restructuring efforts to reduce costs.

China Biologic Gets $3.9 Billion Buyout Offer From Former CEO

The former leader of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has added his name to the list of suitors hoping to take the company private.

Apple Pulls Illegal Apps Targeted by Chinese State Media

Apple said it removed illegal gambling apps from its App Store in China as it came under fire from state media-a move that could help quell the latest challenge for the tech giant in its most important market outside the U.S.

Estee Lauder Reports 14% Sales Growth

The cosmetics company beat earnings and revenue expectations for its fourth fiscal quarter, reporting growth in brands including its namesake Estée Lauder and La Mer skin care.