Total Struggles to Exit Project in Iran

Total SA is having difficulty unloading its stake in a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran to a Chinese partner, after stopping work on the project earlier this year due to U.S. sanctions.

Pepsi to Acquire SodaStream in Shift to Healthier Drinks

PepsiCo has agreed to buy SodaStream for $3.2 billion, the latest move by the cola giant to diversify away from sugary sodas and salty snacks.

EU Conditionally Approves Linde's Merger With Praxair

European antitrust authorities granted conditional approval to Linde's proposed merger with U.S. rival Praxair, bringing the gas producers' two-year pursuit of a deal one step closer to completion.

Online Luxury Retailer Farfetch Files IPO Plans

Online luxury retailer Farfetch filed plans for an initial public offering, looking to seize on investor optimism about the surge in high-end goods sold over the internet.

ConocoPhillips to Halt Legal Action Against Venezuela's PdVSA

ConocoPhillips will halt further legal actions against the troubled state-run energy giant Petroleós de Venezuela over an unpaid $2 billion arbitration award after both sides agreed on a payment plan.

Tyson Foods to Acquire Keystone Foods for $2.16 Billion

Tyson Foods agreed to acquire Keystone Foods, a top meat supplier to McDonald's and other chains, in a bid to make more profitable sales to restaurants as rising supplies and tariffs squeeze meat companies.

Estée Lauder Posts Robust Sales Growth

Sales at Estée Lauder jumped in the latest quarter due to growing demand for high-end skin-care products and increased business at travel outlets in airports, providing a rare spot of robust growth in the stagnating consumer-products industry.

Lannett Says Key Pact With Distributor to End

Shares in Lannett plunged 55% after the generic-pharmaceuticals maker said a distribution pact with a key supplier won't be renewed next year and that it would expand restructuring efforts to reduce costs.

China Biologic Gets $3.9 Billion Buyout Offer From Former CEO

The former leader of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has added his name to the list of suitors hoping to take the company private.

Pacific Drilling Lenders Settle Bankruptcy Quarrel With Quantum Pacific

Offshore operator's owner and lenders agree on $1.5 billion bankruptcy-exit plan