News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/21/2018 | 11:15am CEST
BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend

BHP Billiton Ltd. said fiscal-year net profit fell 37% because of one-time charges, but the world's biggest miner by market value recorded a 33% rise in underlying profit and a record final dividend. 

 
BHP Is Mining a Rich Seam for Now

After a shaky few years the world's biggest miner is back on track, with profits up and dividends surging. 

 
Total Struggles to Exit Project in Iran

Total SA is having difficulty unloading its stake in a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran to a Chinese partner, after stopping work on the project earlier this year due to U.S. sanctions. 

 
Citgo Seeks to Delay Auction of Shares

Citgo Petroleum is asking a federal judge to wait out a higher court ruling before auctioning off its assets to satisfy Venezuela's creditors. 

 
Merrill Lynch to Pay $8.9 Million to Settle Conflict-of-Interest Charge

Merrill Lynch will pay $8.9 million to settle charges it failed to disclose a conflict of interest. 

 
Finra Fines Interactive Brokers Over Short Sales

One of the largest retail brokerage firms, Interactive Brokers agreed to pay a $5.5 million penalty for violations related to "naked" short selling. 

 
China Biologic Gets $3.9 Billion Buyout Offer From Former CEO

The former leader of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has added his name to the list of suitors hoping to take the company private. 

 
Hertz Nabs CFO From Nielsen

Car-rental giant Hertz Global Holdings named Jamere Jackson, the former finance chief of Nielsen Holdings, to lead its finance team. 

 
Some Tesla Suppliers Fret About Getting Paid

Tesla's tumultuous year has fueled concern among some of its suppliers about the auto maker's financial strength after production of the Model 3 car drained some of its cash. 

 
Stolen Horizon Air Plane Believed Deliberately Crashed

Federal investigators have tentatively determined the ground-services worker who stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop this month ended up crashing the airliner in a suicidal dive, according to people familiar with the probe.

