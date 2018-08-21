Toll Brothers Profit Jumps as Deliveries Rise

Toll Brothers's profit rose 30% in its latest quarter as the luxury home builder reported strong growth in deliveries and continued to reach deals with customers at a rapid clip

Kohl's, TJ Maxx Continue Strong Run for Retailers

Retailers extended their run of good news on Tuesday with Kohl's and the parent of T.J. Maxx reporting strong quarterly results.

Airline Stocks Start to Take Off

Shares of airline operators are no longer in free fall, getting a boost as company projections for the number of passenger seats that are offered have come down.

New Fiat Chrysler CEO's Big Challenge: Fixing the European Business

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley's predecessor built a reputation as a turnaround specialist but left unresolved the future of FCA's legacy business in Europe.

Cat Fight: Cheetos Maker Pepsi Challenges Orange Snack Rival

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, which makes Cheetos, has accused a new competitor called Peatos, a skinny orange snack made of peas and lentils, of trademark violations.

Chinese Banks Turn to New Tool to Win Savers

Chinese banks are taking on new risks as they scramble to lure savers, turning a previously obscure line of business into a $1 trillion industry. The explosion marks the latest effort by lenders to circumvent Beijing's campaign against financial risk.

AXA's Deal Fallout Creates a Buying Opportunity

The insurance giant shocked investors with the off-script megadeal for XL Group but sense should start to show soon.

Plains, Magellan to Sell 50% BridgeTex Stake

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. said they agreed to sell a 50% stake in BridgeTex Pipeline Co. to one of Canada's largest pension funds for about $1.44 billion.

BHP Is Mining a Rich Seam for Now

After a shaky few years the world's biggest miner is back on track, with profits up and dividends surging.

Some Tesla Suppliers Fret About Getting Paid

Tesla's tumultuous year has fueled concern among some of its suppliers about the auto maker's financial strength after production of the Model 3 car drained some of its cash.