News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/21/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
JPMorgan To Offer Free Trading

The bank is rolling out a new investing service for customers that will offer at least 100 free stock trades for one year. 

 
Uber Fills CFO Job, Vacant Since 2015

Ride-hailing giant Uber named Nelson Chai as its first chief financial officer in more than three years, tapping a veteran banking and insurance executive as next year's planned IPO looms. 

 
Videogames' Epic Shootout Coming this Fall

This fall the industry will launch a series of major first-person shooters, while "Fortnite" is poised to begin a new season. That may prove to be a bit too much action for some game publishers. 

 
American Airlines Pares International Flights

American Airlines is cutting some unprofitable international flights after fuel prices rose. Service to Shanghai, Munich and Toronto will be affected. 

 
Toll Brothers Profit Jumps as Deliveries Rise

Toll Brothers's profit rose 30% in its latest quarter as the luxury home builder reported strong growth in deliveries and continued to reach deals with customers at a rapid clip 

 
Kohl's, TJ Maxx Continue Strong Run for Retailers

Retailers extended their run of good news on Tuesday with Kohl's and the parent of T.J. Maxx reporting strong quarterly results. 

 
Airline Stocks Start to Take Off

Shares of airline operators are no longer in free fall, getting a boost as company projections for the number of passenger seats that are offered have come down. 

 
New Fiat Chrysler CEO Inherits Sergio Marchionne's Unfinished Business

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley's predecessor built a reputation as a turnaround specialist but left unresolved the future of FCA's legacy business in Europe. 

 
Cat Fight: Cheetos Maker Pepsi Challenges Orange Snack Rival

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, which makes Cheetos, has accused a new competitor called Peatos, a skinny orange snack made of peas and lentils, of trademark violations. 

 
Brookfield Making Over GGP Malls With New Businesses and Tenants

Brookfield Property Partners had to overcome vocal GGP shareholder opposition last month to convince stockholders to approve its $15 billion takeover of the mall owner. That may prove to be the easy part.

