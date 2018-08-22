Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/22/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Uber's CFO Pick Gives Strength to Executive Team Ahead of IPO

Uber Technologies picked a finance chief who is well-versed in the IPO process, strengthening and stabilizing the company's executive team as it prepares for an initial public offering. 

 
Facebook Pulls Hundreds of Fake Accounts

Facebook Inc. dismantled a new set of influence campaigns originating in Russia and Iran designed to sow division in global politics, part of the social-media company's broader purge of bad actors on its site. 

 
La-Z-Boy Reports Jump in Sales

La-Z-Boy Inc. reported better-than-expected sales for its recently completed quarter, helped in part by price increases. 

 
Merrill Latest Brokerage to Downplay Money-Market Mutual Funds

Starting Sept. 4, Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch brokerage unit will no longer sweep its customers' cash into money-market mutual funds, moving it instead into deposits at affiliated banks. 

 
Benchmark Capital Stays Lean, Even After $14 Billion Bonanza

In an era when venture-capital firms are raising megafunds in the billions of dollars, Benchmark Capital-one of the best-performing investors-is resisting the temptation to go big. 

 
Coty Feels Strain of $12 Billion Bet on P&G Beauty Business

Nearly two years after Coty paid $12 billion to acquire Procter & Gamble's beauty business, the deal remains a drag on the struggling beauty giant. Weak performance of former P&G brands, including names like CoverGirl makeup and Clairol hair dye, weighed on sales in the most recent quarter. 

 
Uber Fills CFO Job, Vacant Since 2015

Ride-hailing giant Uber named Nelson Chai as its first chief financial officer in more than three years, tapping a veteran banking and insurance executive as next year's planned IPO looms. 

 
Brookfield Making Over GGP Malls With New Businesses and Tenants

Brookfield Property Partners had to overcome vocal GGP shareholder opposition last month to convince stockholders to approve its $15 billion takeover of the mall owner. That may prove to be the easy part. 

 
Videogames' Epic Shootout Coming This Fall

This fall the industry will launch a series of major first-person shooters, while "Fortnite" is poised to begin a new season. That may prove to be a bit too much action for some game publishers. 

 
American Airlines Pares International Flights

American Airlines is cutting some unprofitable international flights after fuel prices rose. Service to Shanghai, Munich and Toronto will be affected.

