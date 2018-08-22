Target's Sales Growth Highest in More Than a Decade

Target said same-store sales rose at the fastest rate in more than a decade, buoyed by efforts to improve locations and e-commerce capabilities as well as a booming economy.

Lowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Hires CVS Finance Chief

Lowe's is shedding a small home-improvement chain and has recruited CVS Health's chief financial officer as the company looks to become more competitive.

Santos to Buy Brookfield-Backed Quadrant for $2.15 Billion

Santos Ltd. said it would buy Quadrant Energy, the natural-gas company whose owners include Brookfield Business Partners, for US$2.15 billion as it seeks to expand its Australian gas business.

Facebook Pulls Accounts Peddling Misinformation From Iran, Russia

Facebook dismantled a new set of influence campaigns originating in Russia and Iran designed to sow division in global politics, part of the social-media company's broader purge of bad actors on its site.

Xiaomi Swings to Profit on Strong Smartphone Sales

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi swung to a profit in the second quarter as smartphone sales rose sharply, but the results were weighed down by a big bonus payment for its chief executive.

Hartford Financial to Buy Navigators for $2.1 Billion

Hartford Financial Services reached a deal to buy specialty underwriter Navigators Group for $2.1 billion, a move that would expand the insurer's product offerings and geographic reach.

Frozen Food Is Hot and Nomad Is a Big Winner

Nomad has been buying and freshening up European frozen-food brands just as the category is taking off.

The Ping An Roller Coaster Is Back on Course

The Chinese insurer's core business is performing well despite volatility in some of its fintech subsidiaries.

Uber's New CFO Brings IPO Know-How to the Bench

Uber picked a finance chief who is well-versed in the IPO process, strengthening and stabilizing the company's executive team as it prepares for an initial public offering.

La-Z-Boy Reports Jump in Sales

La-Z-Boy Inc. reported better-than-expected sales for its recently completed quarter, helped in part by price increases.