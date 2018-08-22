Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Target's Sales Growth Highest in More Than a Decade

Target said same-store sales rose at the fastest rate in more than a decade, buoyed by efforts to improve locations and e-commerce capabilities as well as a booming economy. 

 
Lowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Hires CVS Finance Chief

Lowe's is shedding a small home-improvement chain and has recruited CVS Health's chief financial officer as the company looks to become more competitive. 

 
Santos to Buy Brookfield-Backed Quadrant for $2.15 Billion

Santos Ltd. said it would buy Quadrant Energy, the natural-gas company whose owners include Brookfield Business Partners, for US$2.15 billion as it seeks to expand its Australian gas business. 

 
Facebook Pulls Accounts Peddling  Misinformation From Iran, Russia

Facebook dismantled a new set of influence campaigns originating in Russia and Iran designed to sow division in global politics, part of the social-media company's broader purge of bad actors on its site. 

 
Xiaomi Swings to Profit on Strong Smartphone Sales

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi swung to a profit in the second quarter as smartphone sales rose sharply, but the results were weighed down by a big bonus payment for its chief executive. 

 
Hartford Financial to Buy Navigators for $2.1 Billion

Hartford Financial Services reached a deal to buy specialty underwriter Navigators Group for $2.1 billion, a move that would expand the insurer's product offerings and geographic reach. 

 
Frozen Food Is Hot and Nomad Is a Big Winner

Nomad has been buying and freshening up European frozen-food brands just as the category is taking off. 

 
The Ping An Roller Coaster Is Back on Course

The Chinese insurer's core business is performing well despite volatility in some of its fintech subsidiaries. 

 
Uber's New CFO Brings IPO Know-How to the Bench

Uber picked a finance chief who is well-versed in the IPO process, strengthening and stabilizing the company's executive team as it prepares for an initial public offering. 

 
La-Z-Boy Reports Jump in Sales

La-Z-Boy Inc. reported better-than-expected sales for its recently completed quarter, helped in part by price increases.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aS&P 500 bull market now arguably the oldest ever
RE
09:40aCanadian dollar nears two-week high despite dip in retail sales
RE
09:38aCanada retail sales edge lower in June, May revised up
RE
09:36aCanada Retail Sales Edged Down in June -- Update
DJ
09:35aWall St. opens slightly lower on Trump legal woes
RE
09:34aTSX rises at open as energy, bank stocks advance
RE
09:32aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : McDonald’s ties up with the Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth
PU
09:17aPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Mineral Resources Committee Welcomes Work Done by Minister Thus Far
PU
09:17aPJM INTERCONNECTION LLC : Phillips Appointed to U.S. DOE Advisory Committee
PU
09:17aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FEDERAT : Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with State Minister, Minister of Defence of Cote d’Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.