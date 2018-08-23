Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Facebook Removes Data-Security App From Apple Store

Facebook pulled its data-security app Onavo from Apple Inc.'s app store after the iPhone maker ruled that the service violated its data-collection policies. 

 
Exact Sciences Shares Jump 31%

Exact Sciences doesn't do glamorous work, but on Wednesday its shareholders got beautiful results. 

 
JPMorgan Laying Off Around 100 Asset-Management Employees

JPMorgan Chase is in the process of laying off around 100 employees in its asset-management division as the bank makes staffing adjustments amid market shifts, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Target Posts Its Best Quarterly Results in More Than a Decade

The retailer's performance was buoyed by its efforts to improve its stores and e-commerce capabilities as well as by a booming economy that has helped lift sales across the retail industry. 

 
KKR in Talks to Buy Fiat Chrysler's Magneti Marelli Unit

U.S. buyout firm KKR is in talks to acquire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' global auto parts business Magneti Marelli. 

 
Continental Shares Plunge After Second Profit Warning in a Year

Continental's shares fell nearly 15% after the auto supplier issued a fresh profit warning, blaming softer demand for cars in Europe and China as well as higher costs. 

 
Lowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Hires CVS Finance Chief

Lowe's is shedding a small home-improvement chain and has recruited CVS Health's chief financial officer as the company looks to close its performance gap with Home Depot. 

 
$300 Million for an Aging Tennis Star? Roger Federer Is Worth It, Uniqlo Says

Weeks after it signed Roger Federer to a $300 million endorsement deal, Uniqlo is explaining why a company not known for sports attire is making such a big commitment to a tennis player in the twilight of his career. 

 
Hartford Financial to Buy Navigators for $2.1 Billion

Hartford Financial Services agreed to buy insurance underwriter Navigators Group for $2.1 billion as the firm looks to specialty lines of business for growth. 

 
Frozen Food Is Hot and Nomad Is a Big Winner

Nomad has been buying and freshening up European frozen-food brands just as the category is taking off.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/22Saudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off
RE
08/22CITY OF CREVE COEUR MO : Council to Consider Utility Tax Rate Increase
PU
08/22PRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/08/23 China supports natural gas, ethanol to promote clean energy
PU
08/22MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Airbnb welcomes 5 million visitors to the Mekong, injects US$1.67bn into local economies
PU
08/226 PM PUBLIC HEARING : Deed of Conservation Easement to the Conservancy for Charles County
PU
08/22Dollar broadly higher after Fed minutes suggest rates likely to rise
RE
08/22U.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
08/22U.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
08/22CITY OF DEL MAR CA : Utility relocation on Camino del Mar
PU
08/22Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : CONSTRUCTION OF CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE DELAYED: minister
2EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
3Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
4Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.