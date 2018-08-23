Facebook Bans Quiz App That Captured Data of Four Million Users

Facebook Inc. on Wednesday banned from its platform a quiz app that could have exposed the data of up to four million users, after the developers declined to be audited by the social-media giant.

Facebook Removes Data-Security App From Apple Store

Facebook pulled its data-security app Onavo from Apple Inc.'s app store after the iPhone maker ruled that the service violated its data-collection policies.

Australia Bans China's Huawei From 5G Network Rollout

Australia took a cue from the U.S. by banning Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei from its next-generation 5G mobile network, underscoring concerns about potential cyberspying by Beijing.

Exact Sciences Shares Jump 31%

Exact Sciences doesn't do glamorous work, but on Wednesday its shareholders got beautiful results.

JPMorgan Laying Off Around 100 Asset-Management Employees

JPMorgan Chase is in the process of laying off around 100 employees in its asset-management division as the bank makes staffing adjustments amid market shifts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Target Posts Its Best Quarterly Results in More Than a Decade

The retailer's performance was buoyed by its efforts to improve its stores and e-commerce capabilities as well as by a booming economy that has helped lift sales across the retail industry.

KKR in Talks to Buy Fiat Chrysler's Magneti Marelli Unit

U.S. buyout firm KKR is in talks to acquire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' global auto parts business Magneti Marelli.

Continental Shares Plunge After Second Profit Warning in a Year

Continental's shares fell nearly 15% after the auto supplier issued a fresh profit warning, blaming softer demand for cars in Europe and China as well as higher costs.

Lowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Hires CVS Finance Chief

Lowe's is shedding a small home-improvement chain and has recruited CVS Health's chief financial officer as the company looks to close its performance gap with Home Depot.

$300 Million for an Aging Tennis Star? Roger Federer Is Worth It, Uniqlo Says

Weeks after it signed Roger Federer to a $300 million endorsement deal, Uniqlo is explaining why a company not known for sports attire is making such a big commitment to a tennis player in the twilight of his career.