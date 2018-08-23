Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Facebook Bans Quiz App That Captured Data of Four Million Users

Facebook Inc. on Wednesday banned from its platform a quiz app that could have exposed the data of up to four million users, after the developers declined to be audited by the social-media giant. 

 
Facebook Removes Data-Security App From Apple Store

Facebook pulled its data-security app Onavo from Apple Inc.'s app store after the iPhone maker ruled that the service violated its data-collection policies. 

 
Taking Cue From the U.S., Australia Bans Huawei From 5G Network

Australia banned Chinese telecom firms Huawei and ZTE from its next-generation 5G mobile network, aligning it with U.S. policy on the matter and underscoring concerns about the possibility of cyberspying by Beijing. 

 
Exact Sciences Shares Jump 31%

Exact Sciences doesn't do glamorous work, but on Wednesday its shareholders got beautiful results. 

 
JPMorgan Laying Off Around 100 Asset-Management Employees

JPMorgan Chase is in the process of laying off around 100 employees in its asset-management division as the bank makes staffing adjustments amid market shifts, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Target Posts Its Best Quarterly Results in More Than a Decade

The retailer's performance was buoyed by its efforts to improve its stores and e-commerce capabilities as well as by a booming economy that has helped lift sales across the retail industry. 

 
KKR in Talks to Buy Fiat Chrysler's Magneti Marelli Unit

U.S. buyout firm KKR is in talks to acquire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' global auto parts business Magneti Marelli. 

 
Continental Shares Plunge After Second Profit Warning in a Year

Continental's shares fell nearly 15% after the auto supplier issued a fresh profit warning, blaming softer demand for cars in Europe and China as well as higher costs. 

 
Lowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Hires CVS Finance Chief

Lowe's is shedding a small home-improvement chain and has recruited CVS Health's chief financial officer as the company looks to close its performance gap with Home Depot. 

 
$300 Million for an Aging Tennis Star? Roger Federer Is Worth It, Uniqlo Says

Weeks after it signed Roger Federer to a $300 million endorsement deal, Uniqlo is explaining why a company not known for sports attire is making such a big commitment to a tennis player in the twilight of his career.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aCANADIAN OIL PIPELINE FACED DELAY, WORK PROCEEDING : minister
RE
07:42aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : GMP clearance - Extension application processing timeframes
PU
07:37aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Hemp changes pass Parliament
PU
07:32aSURVEY : One Year after Hurricane Harvey, 3 in 10 Affected Texas Gulf Coast Residents Say Their Lives Remain Disrupted
PU
07:22aSUTHERLAND SHIRE COUNCIL : Council supports Farmers and challenges residents to help go one better!
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aSingapore's Inflation Rate Stays Steady in July
DJ
06:54aDollar up as Aussie drops, Fed minutes signal Sept rate rise coming
RE
06:52aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Mining and resources focus of PNG visit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
2CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE FACED DELAY, WORK PROCEEDING: minister
3EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
4LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG : Landis+Gyr secures Enedis contracts for next tranche of Linky smart meters
5Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.