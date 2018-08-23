Google Terminates YouTube Accounts Linked to Iran

Alphabet's Google said it had terminated dozens of YouTube channels found to be pushing misinformation on behalf of Iran's state broadcasting arm.

Honeywell Spinoffs Give Investors Early Look at Operations

Honeywell International is moving ahead with plans to break up the company, with spinoffs Resideo Technologies and Garrett Motion filing registration documents with the SEC..

Victoria's Secret Misses Out on Retail Surge

The lingerie brand reported lower comparable sales for the latest quarter, dragging down results at its parent company, L Brands.

Low Meat Prices Cut into Hormel, Sanderson Earnings

Pork and chicken supplies will continue to rise as U.S. processing plants expand, meat executives said, exacerbating near-record production and storage levels that have pushed down prices.

Sears Closing More Stores

Sears Holdings plans to close 46 more Kmart and Sears locations, further downsizing its bricks-and-mortar imprint nationwide.

Alibaba Sales Jump 61%, Fueled by Online Spending

Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba reported a 61% increase in sales, as Chinese consumers continued to spend on the internet despite slowing economic growth.

Ant Financial Profit Sinks as Spending Surges in Battle With WeChat

Chinese financial-technology giant Ant Financial's quarterly profit fell by half from a year ago, as it continued to spend heavily to attract and retain customers in China's fast-growing internet-consumer economy.

Saudi Arabia Denies Aramco IPO Is Canceled

Saudi Arabia said it remained committed to publicly listing its national oil company at some point, dismissing reports that the centerpiece of the country's economic transformation had been canceled.

Kroger to Ditch Plastic Bags by 2025

Kroger plans to eliminate plastic shopping bags from its supermarkets, the latest retailer to address customer backlash against disposable packaging and utensils.

Coca-Cola Launched 500 Drinks Last Year. Most Don't Taste Like Coke.

CEO James Quincey is pushing the soda giant's global subsidiaries to develop more local flavors in pursuit of growth. Enter chunky mango and a laxative Sprite.