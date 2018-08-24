Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Microsoft Hit With U.S. Bribery Probe Over Deals in Hungary

Microsoft is being investigated by U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary. 

 
Tech Giants Target Accounts Linked to Iran

Google said it had terminated dozens of YouTube channels found to be pushing misinformation on behalf of Iran's state broadcasting arm. 

 
Offices of Genoa Bridge Manager Autostrade Searched

Investigators looking into last week's deadly bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy, have focused on footage of the tragedy, while seizing documents from the bridge manager, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Ex-Banker Pleads Guilty in Venezuela Money-Laundering Case

A former Swiss banker has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to helping launder $1.2 billion of money embezzled from Venezuela's bankrupt state oil company in a scheme said to involve relatives of the country's president. 

 
HP's Ink Flow Slows

Concerns about slowing growth of printing supplies offsets strong PC sales for tech giant. 

 
HP Stock Falls After Earnings Beat And Revenue Miss

HP shares fell 1.2% in the extended session after the company reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $880 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $696 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. 

 
Gap Reports Sales Decline at Flagship Brand

Gap's struggles to revive its flagship brand continued in the latest quarter as declining sales muted gains at the retailer's other units. 

 
Intuit CEO Brad Smith to Step Down

Sasan Goodarzi, who is currently general manager of Intuit's small-business and self-employed group, is set to become CEO on Jan. 1. The company also reported a 17% increase in revenue. 

 
Phillip Picardi, Head of Teen Vogue, Exits Condé Nast

Phillip Picardi, the chief content officer of Condé Nast's Teen Vogue, who was a rising star at the magazine publisher, is leaving the company to become the editor in chief of Out magazine. 

 
Judge Orders Sale of Citgo's Parent Unless Venezuela Posts Bond

A federal judge has ordered that shares of Citgo Petroleum's parent company be sold at auction unless Venezuela posts a bond.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aAsia stocks track Wall St. lower, dollar buoyant; Powell in focus
RE
04:06aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress, Powell eyed
RE
03:59aDollar six-day slide ends on new tariffs as Jackson Hole meet begins
RE
03:30aMexico's Economy Minister Plays Down Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday -- 4th Update
DJ
03:27aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Customs streamlines protocol for diamond import
PU
03:23aSEC to review decision rejecting bitcoin ETFs
RE
03:22aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Dorsett checks in for jobs boom
PU
03:21aOil markets muted as U.S.-China trade war remains unresolved
RE
03:18aDollar holds gains after U.S.-China trade talks, focus shifts to Fed
RE
03:17aEARTHJUSTICE : Community, Environmental Justice, National Environmental, and Scientist Groups Continue Fighting to Defend the Chemical Disaster Rule from Rollbacks by EPA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
4AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
5ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.