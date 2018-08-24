Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/24/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Tesla's Factory Complex Hit by Scrap Fire, Escapes Major Damage

A fire on the grounds of Tesla's car factory in California on Thursday burned a scrap pile and sent plumes of smoke into the sky but was extinguished before it could cause major damage. 

 
HP's Ink Flow Slows

Concerns about slowing growth of printing supplies offsets strong PC sales for tech giant. 

 
Tech Giants Target Accounts Linked to Iran

Google said it had terminated dozens of YouTube channels found to be pushing misinformation on behalf of Iran's state broadcasting arm. 

 
Microsoft Hit With U.S. Bribery Probe Over Deals in Hungary

Microsoft is being investigated by U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary. 

 
Offices of Genoa Bridge Manager Autostrade Searched

Investigators looking into last week's deadly bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy, have focused on footage of the tragedy, while seizing documents from the bridge manager, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Ex-Banker Pleads Guilty in Venezuela Money-Laundering Case

A former Swiss banker has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to helping launder $1.2 billion of money embezzled from Venezuela's bankrupt state oil company in a scheme said to involve relatives of the country's president. 

 
HP Stock Falls After Earnings Beat And Revenue Miss

HP shares fell 1.2% in the extended session after the company reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $880 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $696 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. 

 
Gap Reports Sales Decline at Flagship Brand

Gap's struggles to revive its flagship brand continued in the latest quarter as declining sales muted gains at the retailer's other units. 

 
Intuit CEO Brad Smith to Step Down

Sasan Goodarzi, who is currently general manager of Intuit's small-business and self-employed group, is set to become CEO on Jan. 1. The company also reported a 17% increase in revenue. 

 
Phillip Picardi, Head of Teen Vogue, Exits Condé Nast

Phillip Picardi, the chief content officer of Condé Nast's Teen Vogue, who was a rising star at the magazine publisher, is leaving the company to become the editor in chief of Out magazine.

