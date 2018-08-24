Papa John's Mandates Diversity Training as Founder Continues Push for Control

Papa John's is mandating diversity training for its staff as founder John Schnatter pushes to regain control of the pizza company that executives say was destabilized by his divisive behavior.

Enbridge to Buy Rest of Spectra Energy for $3.3 Billion

Oil and gas pipeline operator Enbridge has agreed to buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners for about $3.3 billion in stock.

Microsoft Hit With U.S. Bribery Probe Over Deals in Hungary

Microsoft is being investigated by U.S. authorities over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary.

How Two Musk Decisions in 2016 Put Tesla Into Trouble

At the start of 2016, the stock market was tumbling. Shares of Tesla were down and shares of Elon Musk's other public company, SolarCity, were down even more. His solutions-hyping the Model 3 and merging SolarCity into Tesla-have pressured the car maker.

Tech Giants Target Accounts Linked to Iran

Google, Facebook and Twitter are zeroing in on Iran, scrubbing their online networks of fake accounts, videos and social-media posts by the rising cyber adversary aimed at spreading misinformation.

Xiaomi's Founder Gets Closer to a Winning Bet

Lei Jun, founder of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, just enjoyed one of the biggest paydays in global corporate history. He could be in for another jackpot soon.

Total North Sea Workers to Strike Again After Talks Break Down

Talks between the French energy giant's division in the U.K. and workers at three of its North Sea oil platforms broke down, setting the stage for further strikes at the rigs.

Waymo, Alphabet's Self-Driving Unit, Steers Into China

Waymo is setting up shop in Shanghai, giving parent company Alphabet a foothold in China as it considers rebooting its Google search engine behind the Great Firewall.

Tesla's Factory Complex Hit by Scrap Fire, Escapes Major Damage

A fire on the grounds of Tesla's car factory in California on Thursday burned a scrap pile and sent plumes of smoke into the sky but was extinguished before it could cause major damage.

Foot Locker 2Q Profit, Revenue Rises

The retailer said second-quarter profit rose 73% to $88 million, or 75 cents a share, as sales climbed 4.8% to $1.78 billion on a bump in comparable store sales.