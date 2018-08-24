Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Shareholders Approve Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Cigna and Express Scripts shareholders overwhelmingly supported Cigna's $54 billion purchase of the pharmacy-benefit manager, a deal that activist investor Carl Icahn initially sought to block. 

 
Papa John's Mandates Diversity Training as Founder Continues Push for Control

Papa John's is mandating diversity training for its staff as founder John Schnatter pushes to regain control of the pizza company that executives say was destabilized by his divisive behavior. 

 
Enbridge to Buy Rest of Spectra Energy for $3.3 Billion

Oil and gas pipeline operator Enbridge has agreed to buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners for about $3.3 billion in stock. 

 
Microsoft Hit With U.S. Bribery Probe Over Deals in Hungary

Microsoft is being investigated by U.S. authorities over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary. 

 
How Two Musk Decisions in 2016 Put Tesla Into Trouble

At the start of 2016, the stock market was tumbling. Shares of Tesla were down and shares of Elon Musk's other public company, SolarCity, were down even more. His solutions-hyping the Model 3 and merging SolarCity into Tesla-have pressured the car maker. 

 
China Biologic Says One Buyout Offer Is Withdrawn, Rejects Another

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. said that one buyout proposal has been taken off the table--and it rejected another. 

 
Lloyd's of London Reviews Marine Insurance Market as Losses Mount

Lloyd's of London, a syndicate that controls about a fifth of the global marine insurance market, is reviewing a number of loss-making members of its marine unit, a move that could drive up costs for insuring the world's ocean carriers. 

 
Tech Giants Target Accounts Linked to Iran

Google, Facebook and Twitter are zeroing in on Iran, scrubbing their online networks of fake accounts, videos and social-media posts by the rising cyber adversary aimed at spreading misinformation. 

 
Xiaomi's Founder Gets Closer to a Winning Bet

Lei Jun, founder of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, just enjoyed one of the biggest paydays in global corporate history. He could be in for another jackpot soon. 

 
Total North Sea Workers to Strike Again After Talks Break Down

Talks between the French energy giant's division in the U.K. and workers at three of its North Sea oil platforms broke down, setting the stage for further strikes at the rigs.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27pIDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT : Bridge preservation at Cole and Overland intersection in Boise to begin next week
PU
07:27pLUBRIZOL : Honored as a Great Place to Work
PU
07:24pThe Dude's Tax Savings Are Far Out -- Overheard
DJ
07:22pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : seeks public comments on proposed road right-of-way
PU
07:17pMARK R  WARNER : Warner, Crapo Call on Trump Administration to Prevent Horse Soring
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Minister Moavero Milanesi met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto
PU
07:07pKLM KONINKLIJKE LUCHTVAART MAATSCHAPPIJ : ReulingSchutte to mediate between KLM & VNV
PU
07:07pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Initiates Final Injury Inquiry—Cold-Rolled Steel from China, Korea and Vietnam
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
3Global stocks rally after Powell speech, oil prices surge
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.