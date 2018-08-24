Shareholders Approve Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Cigna and Express Scripts shareholders overwhelmingly supported Cigna's $54 billion purchase of the pharmacy-benefit manager, a deal that activist investor Carl Icahn initially sought to block.

Papa John's Mandates Diversity Training as Founder Continues Push for Control

Papa John's is mandating diversity training for its staff as founder John Schnatter pushes to regain control of the pizza company that executives say was destabilized by his divisive behavior.

Enbridge to Buy Rest of Spectra Energy for $3.3 Billion

Oil and gas pipeline operator Enbridge has agreed to buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners for about $3.3 billion in stock.

Microsoft Hit With U.S. Bribery Probe Over Deals in Hungary

Microsoft is being investigated by U.S. authorities over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary.

Facebook Taps HP's Antonio Lucio as CMO

Facebook has tapped Antonio Lucio to become its new chief marketing officer, as the tech giant navigates controversies that threaten to tarnish its brand.

How Two Musk Decisions in 2016 Put Tesla Into Trouble

At the start of 2016, the stock market was tumbling. Shares of Tesla were down and shares of Elon Musk's other public company, SolarCity, were down even more. His solutions-hyping the Model 3 and merging SolarCity into Tesla-have pressured the car maker.

China Biologic Says One Buyout Offer Is Withdrawn, Rejects Another

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. said that one buyout proposal has been taken off the table--and it rejected another.

Lloyd's of London Reviews Marine Insurance Market as Losses Mount

Lloyd's of London, which controls about a fifth of the global marine insurance market, is reviewing a number of loss-making members of its marine unit, a move that could drive up costs for insuring the world's ocean carriers.

Tech Giants Target Accounts Linked to Iran

Google, Facebook and Twitter are zeroing in on Iran, scrubbing their online networks of fake accounts, videos and social-media posts by the rising cyber adversary aimed at spreading misinformation.

Xiaomi's Founder Gets Closer to a Winning Bet

Lei Jun, founder of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, just enjoyed one of the biggest paydays in global corporate history. He could be in for another jackpot soon.