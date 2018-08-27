Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/27/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Public Bravado, Private Doubts: Inside the Unraveling of Elon Musk's Tesla Buyout

As his team hustled to put form to his idea, lining up investors willing to put up tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Musk was having second thoughts. 

 
Didi Halts Carpool Service Again in China After Passenger Killed

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. said it is temporarily halting one of its services for the second time in three months after police said a Didi driver raped and murdered a female passenger in eastern China. 

 
Natural Grocers Shrug Off Amazon-Whole Foods Threat

Sales at Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers and hundreds of other health-food retailers are up both in terms of dollar and unit sales a year after Amazon's $13.7 billion takeover of Whole Foods. 

 
'Crazy Rich Asians' Has Strong Second Weekend

The opening weekend for "Crazy Rich Asians" was historic. Its second weekend was even more impressive. It topped the box office again, propelled by enthusiastic reviews and an eagerness for a major Hollywood film led by Asian stars. 

 
Regional Banks Still Need a Lending Boost

A promising rebound in loan growth now appears to be fading. That could become an issue, especially for small and midsize lenders. 

 
Goldman Cashes In on Passive-Investing Boom

Investment banks are elbowing into the crucial business of end-of-day trading in private, off-exchange transactions. The shift away from routing these transactions through NYSE and Nasdaq raises questions about transparency. 

 
The $4.7 Billion Nuclear Bill That No One Wants to Pay

The owner of two partially built nuclear reactors in South Carolina walked away from the project last year because of high costs and delays. Now no one wants to pay for it. 

 
App Tax a Hard One to Beat

Apple and Google's app store commissions form a lucrative revenue stream that most app developers can't sidestep in the way Netflix is attempting. That could spur regulators to take a closer look. 

 
Why No One Can Catch Netflix

Streaming service is so far ahead of the competition and knows how to please its customers so well that it will be very hard to dislodge. 

 
PG&E Identified as Utility That Lost Control of Confidential Information

PG&E was identified as the utility that authorities had fined in May for losing control of a database with confidential information about its systems and leaving it exposed on the internet for 70 days.

