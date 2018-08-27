Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Public Bravado, Private Doubts: Inside the Unraveling of Elon Musk's Tesla Buyout

As his team hustled to put form to his idea, lining up investors willing to put up tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Musk was having second thoughts. 

 
Didi Halts Carpool Service Again in China After Passenger Killed

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. said it is temporarily halting one of its services for the second time in three months after police said a Didi driver raped and murdered a female passenger in eastern China. 

 
Natural Grocers Shrug Off Amazon-Whole Foods Threat

Sales at Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers and hundreds of other health-food retailers are up both in terms of dollar and unit sales a year after Amazon's $13.7 billion takeover of Whole Foods. 

 
'Crazy Rich Asians' Has Strong Second Weekend

The opening weekend for "Crazy Rich Asians" was historic. Its second weekend was even more impressive. It topped the box office again, propelled by enthusiastic reviews and an eagerness for a major Hollywood film led by Asian stars. 

 
Regional Banks Still Need a Lending Boost

A promising rebound in loan growth now appears to be fading. That could become an issue, especially for small and midsize lenders. 

 
Goldman Cashes In on Passive-Investing Boom

Investment banks are elbowing into the crucial business of end-of-day trading in private, off-exchange transactions. The shift away from routing these transactions through NYSE and Nasdaq raises questions about transparency. 

 
The $4.7 Billion Nuclear Bill That No One Wants to Pay

The owner of two partially built nuclear reactors in South Carolina walked away from the project last year because of high costs and delays. Now no one wants to pay for it. 

 
App Tax a Hard One to Beat

Apple and Google's app store commissions form a lucrative revenue stream that most app developers can't sidestep in the way Netflix is attempting. That could spur regulators to take a closer look. 

 
Why No One Can Catch Netflix

Streaming service is so far ahead of the competition and knows how to please its customers so well that it will be very hard to dislodge. 

 
PG&E Identified as Utility That Lost Control of Confidential Information

PG&E was identified as the utility that authorities had fined in May for losing control of a database with confidential information about its systems and leaving it exposed on the internet for 70 days.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:10aAsian shares rise on Fed reassurance, China yuan strengthening
RE
06:10aAsian shares rise on Fed reassurance, China yuan strengthening
RE
05:54aYuan at two-and-a-half week high as China signals support, revives fix factor
RE
05:42aCONNECTEAST PTY : 'Herd' about the goats clearing weeds from EastLink?
PU
05:37aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Foreign investors overbought NT$9.25 billion Aug. 20~Aug. 24, 2018; YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. most overbought, RITEK CORPORATION most oversold.
PU
05:17aMexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
RE
05:16aMexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
2Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
3BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
5MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.