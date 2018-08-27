Toyota Investing $500 Million in Uber in Driverless Car Pact

Toyota is set to invest about $500 million in Uber as part of an agreement by the two companies to work jointly on driverless-vehicle development.

Transamerica to Compensate Misled Investors

Transamerica agreed to pay $97.6 million in a settlement with the SEC over charges that four of its entities misled retail investors.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Invests in India Mobile-Payments Firm

Warren Buffett's conglomerate is set to invest between $285 million and $357 million into One97 Communications, the parent company of India's largest mobile-payments firm Paytm.

Legg Mason to Pay SEC More Than $34 Million to Settle Libya Case

Legg Mason will pay more than $34 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle an investigation into the role one of its former subsidiaries played in bribing officials in Libya, the SEC said Monday.

U.S. Judge Rejects Full Enforcement of Agrokor Restructuring Plan

A New York bankruptcy judge agreed to recognize a Croatian insolvency proceeding initiated by Agrokor Group, a food and retail giant, but said he would reserve judgment on whether to fully enforce the company's multibillion-dollar restructuring plan.

Public Bravado, Private Doubts: Inside the Unraveling of Elon Musk's Tesla Buyout

As his team hustled to put form to his idea, lining up investors willing to put up tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Musk was having second thoughts.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Retirement of CEO Doyle Simons

Weyerhaeuser said Chief Executive Doyle Simons intends to retire and that its board has chosen Devin Stockfish, now senior vice president of timberlands, to take over in 2019.

J.Crew's New CEO Rolls Out Strategy

CEO James Brett's plan is to expand J.Crew's assortment with more entry-level prices, as well as plus sizes and more fit options.

MLBPA Boosts Ranks With Hire of Bruce Meyer

The Major League Baseball Players Association hired veteran labor attorney and litigator Bruce Meyer to serve in the newly created role of senior director for collective bargaining and legal.

Report on VW's Changes Since Scandal Cites Lack of Transparency

Nearly three years since U.S. authorities charged Volkswagen for cheating on emissions tests, VW is only starting to implement changes needed to prevent another scandal, according to a report.