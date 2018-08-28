Tesla's Challenges Are Back in Spotlight

Now that Elon Musk has squashed efforts to take Tesla private, the spotlight will turn back to its operational challenges, namely whether it can maintain its grueling Model 3 production pace and generate cash to stave off fundraising.

Netflix Hires Facebook Exec To Lead Communications Efforts

Netflix Inc. has named a new communications chief, announcing the hire about two months after the previous executive was fired for using a racial slur in conversations at work.

Toyota Investing $500 Million in Uber in Driverless-Car Pact

Toyota is set to invest about $500 million in Uber as part of an agreement by the two companies to work jointly on driverless-vehicle development.

CBRE Global Investors Buys Stake in Three GGP Malls

One of the world's largest real-estate asset managers has purchased a 49% stake in three malls in a deal that values them at more than $1 billion and shows that investors still have an appetite for top-tier retail property.

Pai Showed Sinclair No Favoritism, FCC Watchdog Finds

Federal Communications Commission regulators displayed no favoritism toward Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. while retooling media-ownership rules, according to a new report from the agency's inspector general.

VMware's Dell Cloud Lingers

Software maker's strong performance gets overshadowed by uncertainty of massive deal.

Lattice Semiconductor Names New CEO

Lattice Semiconductor said that Advanced Micro Devices' Jim Anderson will become its new chief executive, effective Sept. 4, to replace Darin Billerbeck, who retired.

U.S. Judge Rejects Full Enforcement of Agrokor Restructuring Plan

A New York bankruptcy judge agreed to recognize a Croatian insolvency proceeding initiated by Agrokor Group, a food and retail giant, but said he would reserve judgment on whether to fully enforce the company's multibillion-dollar restructuring plan.

BuzzFeed News Asks Readers to Chip In With Donations

The digital-media company is allowing readers to donate between $5 and $100 to help pay for cost of newsroom.

Transamerica to Compensate Misled Investors

Transamerica agreed to pay $97.6 million in a settlement with the SEC over charges that four of its entities misled retail investors.