Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Tesla's Challenges Are Back in Spotlight

Now that Elon Musk has squashed efforts to take Tesla private, the spotlight will turn back to its operational challenges, namely whether it can maintain its grueling Model 3 production pace and generate cash to stave off fundraising. 

 
Netflix Hires Facebook Exec To Lead Communications Efforts

Netflix Inc. has named a new communications chief, announcing the hire about two months after the previous executive was fired for using a racial slur in conversations at work. 

 
Toyota Investing $500 Million in Uber in Driverless-Car Pact

Toyota is set to invest about $500 million in Uber as part of an agreement by the two companies to work jointly on driverless-vehicle development. 

 
CBRE Global Investors Buys Stake in Three GGP Malls

One of the world's largest real-estate asset managers has purchased a 49% stake in three malls in a deal that values them at more than $1 billion and shows that investors still have an appetite for top-tier retail property. 

 
Pai Showed Sinclair No Favoritism, FCC Watchdog Finds

Federal Communications Commission regulators displayed no favoritism toward Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. while retooling media-ownership rules, according to a new report from the agency's inspector general. 

 
VMware's Dell Cloud Lingers

Software maker's strong performance gets overshadowed by uncertainty of massive deal. 

 
Vantage Protects Interests in Pursuit of $622 Million Petrobras Award

An Amsterdam judge has allowed Vantage Drilling International to restrict some assets of Brazil's state-run oil company, Petróleo Brasileiro, a win for the Houston-based offshore energy contractor in its attempt to collect a $622 million arbitration award. 

 
Phillips 66 Reports More Maintenance at Borger Refinery

Phillips 66 said it was set to begin additional, flare-related maintenance activities at its refinery in Borger, Texas. 

 
Lattice Semiconductor Names New CEO

Lattice Semiconductor said that Advanced Micro Devices' Jim Anderson will become its new chief executive, effective Sept. 4, to replace Darin Billerbeck, who retired. 

 
U.S. Judge Rejects Full Enforcement of Agrokor Restructuring Plan

A New York bankruptcy judge agreed to recognize a Croatian insolvency proceeding initiated by Agrokor Group, a food and retail giant, but said he would reserve judgment on whether to fully enforce the company's multibillion-dollar restructuring plan.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aDollar rises against yen as U.S.-Mexico trade deal boosts sentiment
RE
07:18aTurkish lira weakens against dollar, minister warns on sanctions
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:03aTesla's U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
RE
06:56aBitmain Launches World Digital Mining Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia
BU
06:52aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Ministers Ignite Mining Sustainability Amid Sector Rumblings
PU
06:47aJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Statement on U.S.-Mexico Understanding on Trade
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:02aPRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION : Inequality - The long view, we've done better than we think
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.