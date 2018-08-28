Tesla's Challenges Are Back in Spotlight

Now that Elon Musk has squashed efforts to take Tesla private, the spotlight will turn back to its operational challenges, namely whether it can maintain its grueling Model 3 production pace and generate cash to stave off fundraising.

Netflix Hires Facebook Exec to Lead Communications Efforts

Netflix Inc. has named a new communications chief, announcing the hire about two months after the previous executive was fired for using a racial slur in conversations at work.

Toyota Investing $500 Million in Uber in Driverless-Car Pact

Toyota is set to invest about $500 million in Uber as part of an agreement by the two companies to work jointly on driverless-vehicle development.

CBRE Global Investors Buys Stake in Three GGP Malls

One of the world's largest real-estate asset managers has purchased a 49% stake in three malls in a deal that values them at more than $1 billion and shows that investors still have an appetite for top-tier retail property.

Pai Showed Sinclair No Favoritism, FCC Watchdog Finds

Federal Communications Commission regulators displayed no favoritism toward Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. while retooling media-ownership rules, according to a new report from the agency's inspector general.

VMware's Dell Cloud Lingers

Software maker's strong performance gets overshadowed by uncertainty of massive deal.

Vantage Protects Interests in Pursuit of $622 Million Petrobras Award

An Amsterdam judge has allowed Vantage Drilling International to restrict some assets of Brazil's state-run oil company, Petróleo Brasileiro, a win for the Houston-based offshore energy contractor in its attempt to collect a $622 million arbitration award.

Phillips 66 Reports More Maintenance at Borger Refinery

Phillips 66 said it was set to begin additional, flare-related maintenance activities at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

Lattice Semiconductor Names New CEO

Lattice Semiconductor said that Advanced Micro Devices' Jim Anderson will become its new chief executive, effective Sept. 4, to replace Darin Billerbeck, who retired.

U.S. Judge Rejects Full Enforcement of Agrokor Restructuring Plan

A New York bankruptcy judge agreed to recognize a Croatian insolvency proceeding initiated by Agrokor Group, a food and retail giant, but said he would reserve judgment on whether to fully enforce the company's multibillion-dollar restructuring plan.