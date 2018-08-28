Best Buy's Sales Keep Rising, but Cautions Profits Will Slow

Best Buy reported another quarter of rising sales, but warned that profit growth would slow in the current quarter as the retailer continues to invest in its operations.

Tiffany Sells More Blue Boxes as Affluent Buyers Splurge

Tiffany reported soaring profit and sales in its latest quarter, underscoring the willingness of well-heeled shoppers to flex their spending muscle with luxury brands.

Oil Giant Saudi Aramco Wants to Become a King of Patents

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco is working to turn itself into an innovation powerhouse while its much-delayed plans for an IPO remain on hold.

Trump Accuses Google of Suppressing Positive News About Him

President Trump accused the search engine of elevating critical stories about him, calling it a "very serious situation" that will be addressed.

Yahoo, Bucking Industry, Scans Emails for Data to Sell Advertisers

The Web giant owned by Verizon analyzes more than 200 million inboxes for clues about what products people might buy-a practice much of Silicon Valley has declared off-limits.

Blackstone Bid to Acquire Hotel Owner Reaching Tipping Point

A monthslong takeover battle could come to a head early next month when shareholders of LaSalle Hotel Properties decide whether to accept an all-cash offer from Blackstone Group.

Evergrande's Ever-Ready Supporters Give Short Sellers Grief

Short sellers are again circling China Evergrande, the country's largest property developer by market value. They got burned last year: Do they stand a better chance this time?

Tesla's Challenges Are Back in Spotlight

Now that Elon Musk has squashed efforts to take Tesla private, the spotlight will turn back to its operational challenges, namely whether it can maintain its grueling Model 3 production pace and generate cash to stave off fundraising.

Toyota Investing $500 Million in Uber in Driverless-Car Pact

Toyota is set to invest about $500 million in Uber as part of an agreement by the two companies to work jointly on driverless-vehicle development.

How Banker's Message to Client Spelled Trouble for UBS

A UBS banker disclosed the identity of an investor that sold shares soon after a Hong Kong IPO, a breach of client confidentiality that triggered an internal investigation and the suspension of a senior employee.