News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/29/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Blackstone Scores Profit on Dam Deal Dubbed 'Big Mistake' in Uganda

The world's largest private-equity firm invested in a Ugandan dam hoping to do well and to do good. It succeeded on the first count; the second is debatable. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
HP Enterprise Names New Finance Chief

Hewlett Packard Enterprise named Tarek Robbiati, the former chief financial officer of Sprint, as its new finance chief. 

 
DSW Posts Strongest Sales Growth Since 2011

Shares in DSW Inc. rose 20% in Tuesday trading after the retailer blew past consensus forecasts on same-store sales growth in the latest quarter 

 
Trump Accuses Google of Suppressing Positive News About Him

President Trump accused Google of elevating critical stories about him, calling it a "very serious situation" that will be addressed. Google said "we don't bias our results toward any political ideology." 

 
Sears Expands Amazon Tire Program

Sears expanded its program to install and balance tires for customers who buy tires on Amazon.com's sites. 

 
J.Crew Snaps 15-Quarter Sales Slump

J.Crew Group's flagship brand ended a four-year slump, posting a slight gain in quarterly sales at its existing stores and websites that CEO James Brett called a "watershed moment." 

 
Former Barnes & Noble CEO Sues Company Over Firing

In a lawsuit former chief executive Demos Parneros accuses the bookseller of fabricating reasons to fire him about a month after a deal to sell the company fell apart. 

 
Tailored Brands CEO Doug Ewert Intends to Retire

The chief executive plans to retire from the men's clothing retailer on Sept. 30. He became CEO in 2011. 

 
Few Rivals Speak Out Against Sprint, T-Mobile Merger

If America's tech and telecom giants have an opinion about the planned T-Mobile and Sprint merger, most are keeping it to themselves. Dish is one of the few large companies to take a stand.

