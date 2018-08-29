Log in
08/29/2018 | 09:16am CEST
A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO launched a U.S. stock sale that could raise up to $1.32 billion, moving to tap the public markets before generating any substantial revenue. 

 
Trump Accuses Google of Suppressing Positive News About Him

President Trump accused Google of elevating critical stories about him, calling it a "very serious situation" that will be addressed. Google said "we don't bias our results toward any political ideology." 

 
Aston Martin Readies IPO

The maker of the famed sports car favored by secret agent 007 is expected to announce as early as Wednesday plans for a stock-market listing that would value the company at more than $6 billion. 

 
Blackstone Scores Profit on Dam Deal Dubbed 'Big Mistake' in Uganda

The world's largest private-equity firm invested in a Ugandan dam hoping to do well and to do good. It succeeded on the first count; the second is debatable. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
HP Enterprise Names New Finance Chief

Hewlett Packard Enterprise named Tarek Robbiati, the former chief financial officer of Sprint, as its new finance chief. 

 
DSW Posts Strongest Sales Growth Since 2011

Shares in DSW Inc. rose 20% in Tuesday trading after the retailer blew past consensus forecasts on same-store sales growth in the latest quarter 

 
Sears Expands Amazon Tire Program

Sears expanded its program to install and balance tires for customers who buy tires on Amazon.com's sites. 

 
J.Crew Snaps 15-Quarter Sales Slump

J.Crew Group's flagship brand ended a four-year slump, posting a slight gain in quarterly sales at its existing stores and websites that CEO James Brett called a "watershed moment." 

 
Former Barnes & Noble CEO Sues Company Over Firing

In a lawsuit former chief executive Demos Parneros accuses the bookseller of fabricating reasons to fire him about a month after a deal to sell the company fell apart.

