Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Aston Martin Revs Up IPO Plans

Aston Martin launched plans for a stock-market listing that could value the maker of the famed sports car driven by James Bond at around $6 billion. 

 
A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO launched a U.S. stock sale that could raise up to $1.32 billion, moving to tap the public markets before generating any substantial revenue. 

 
Trump Accuses Google of Suppressing Positive News About Him

President Trump accused Google of elevating critical stories about him, calling it a "very serious situation" that will be addressed. Google said "we don't bias our results toward any political ideology." 

 
Blackstone Scores Profit on Dam Deal Dubbed 'Big Mistake' in Uganda

The world's largest private-equity firm invested in a Ugandan dam hoping to do well and to do good. It succeeded on the first count; the second is debatable. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
HP Enterprise Names New Finance Chief

Hewlett Packard Enterprise named Tarek Robbiati, the former chief financial officer of Sprint, as its new finance chief. 

 
DSW Posts Strongest Sales Growth Since 2011

Shares in DSW Inc. rose 20% in Tuesday trading after the retailer blew past consensus forecasts on same-store sales growth in the latest quarter 

 
Aston Martin Readies IPO

The maker of the famed sports car favored by secret agent 007 is expected to announce as early as Wednesday plans for a stock-market listing that would value the company at more than $6 billion. 

 
Sears Expands Amazon Tire Program

Sears expanded its program to install and balance tires for customers who buy tires on Amazon's sites. 

 
J.Crew Snaps 15-Quarter Sales Slump

J.Crew Group's flagship brand ended a four-year slump, posting a slight gain in quarterly sales at its existing stores and websites that CEO James Brett called a "watershed moment."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : A large manufacturing facility is commissioned at Uzbek Metallurgical Plant
PU
11:27aGDYNIA COTTON ASSOCIATION : New leaders of the Texitle Institute in Manchester
PU
11:25aIEA sees oil markets tightening towards end of 2018 - Birol
RE
11:19aOil steady on lower Iran exports, rising U.S. supply
RE
11:17aOil steady on lower Iran exports, rising U.S. supply
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aRussian Proposal to Raise Retirement Age Poses Problems for Putin
DJ
11:11aGermany tells drugmakers to check supply chains for no-deal Brexit risks
RE
11:07aStocks hover as investors still on tenterhooks over trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO stands by global ambitions
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5PORR AG : PORR AG: Solid first half-year 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.