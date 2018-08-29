Log in
08/29/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
GM's Electric Dream in China Suddenly Looks Underpowered

GM's plans to ramp up electric-vehicle production in China were set back after the auto maker determined the Chinese-made batteries it intended to use failed to meet its own safety and performance standards during testing. 

 
Aston Martin Revs Up IPO Plans

Aston Martin launched plans for a stock-market listing that could value the maker of the famed sports car driven by James Bond at around $6 billion. 

 
Yum China Bidders May Come Back for Seconds

The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut has turned down a deal that would have been Asia's biggest-ever take-private. Investors can expect the private-equity bidders to have another go. 

 
A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO launched a U.S. stock sale that could raise up to $1.32 billion, moving to tap the public markets before generating any substantial revenue. 

 
China's Didi Vows to Step Up Security After Second Passenger Killing

Public safety has taken a back seat amid ride-hailing company Didi's rapid expansion, founder Cheng Wei said in an apology following the killing of a female passenger. 

 
'Made in Japan' Is Now Big in China

Manufacturers in industries that had long been fleeing Japan say the country looks attractive again thanks to demand from consumers in China and other Asian markets, a sign of how the rise of the middle class is reshaping the region. 

 
Salesforce.com Earnings: What to Watch

Since Salesforce relies on subscriptions to its web-based, on-demand software used by business customers, investors look closely at billings to get insight into future results. 

 
Home-Builder Shares Miss Out on Stock Rally

Shares of home builders are struggling to catch up with the broader market, pointing to a potential trouble spot in an otherwise resilient U.S. economy. 

 
Clear Beer? Don't Judge a Drink by Its Color

Japanese beverage makers are increasingly producing products that look like water but taste like other drinks, betting that consumers want the taste of Coke or beer in a healthier-looking clear liquid. Flavored, bottled water sales have more than doubled in both the U.S. and Japan in the past five years. 

 
Trump Accuses Google of Suppressing Positive News About Him

President Trump accused Google of elevating critical stories about him, calling it a "very serious situation" that will be addressed. Google said "we don't bias our results toward any political ideology."

