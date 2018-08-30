Papa John's Independent Board Members Dispute Founder's Claims

Board members at Papa John's International are pushing back on founder John Schnatter's efforts to regain control of the company.

BNP Paribas to Pay $90 Million Fine for Dollar Benchmark Manipulation

BNP Paribas agreed to pay a $90 million fine to settle charges that its traders tried to manipulate a global interest rate benchmark, making it the seventh bank punished by regulators for the financial crisis-era scheme.

Salesforce Revenue, Backlog Rise as New Leadership Structure Takes Shape

Salesforce.com Inc. reported broad-based sales growth and grew its backlog of business during its latest quarter, as the business-software company digests its largest-ever acquisition and begins work under a new leadership structure.

Calpers Names Former California Finance Director as New CFO

The California Public Employees' Retirement System, the nation's largest public pension fund, named Michael Cohen as its new chief financial officer Wednesday.

SurveyMonkey Parent Offer IPO Details Publicly

The parent company of SurveyMonkey, SVMK Inc., gave potential investors a first look at the online survey company's financials.

New York Life Tests New Pitch for an Unpopular Insurance Policy

New York Life Insurance Co. is trying to find a new way to sell a product that some middle-class customers don't want to buy anymore.

Pacific Drilling Lines Up $85 Million in New Bankruptcy Financing

Pacific Drilling, which recently reached a long-sought-after truce with its owner and senior lenders, is seeking court approval for $85 million in new financing to pay expenses through the remainder of its chapter 11 case.

Aston Martin to Drill Down on Debt, Capital Spending After IPO

U.K. luxury car maker Aston Martin Holdings, which on Wednesday said it was considering an initial public offering, is working to reduce debt and capital expenditures, the company's finance chief said.

Dick's Says Under Armour, New Gun-Sales Policy Dragged on Results

Dick's Sporting Goods said weaker sales of Under Armour apparel and a decision to pull back from the hunting business dragged on the retailer's latest quarterly results.

SEC Accuses Former Playgirl Magazine Owner of Defrauding Investors

A businessman who led an adult magazine empire that included titles like Playgirl and High Society has been accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of defrauding investors through the sale of unregistered securities.