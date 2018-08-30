Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/30/2018 | 07:16am CEST
TPG Telecom to Merge With Rival Vodafone Hutchison

Australian telecommunications company TPG Telecom Ltd. has struck a deal to combine with rival Vodafone Hutchison Australia in an effort to build a bigger challenger to the country's two big incumbent operators. 

 
Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation

President Trump continued his criticism for a second straight day that Google's search engine is biased against conservatives, while saying he prefers not to pursue regulation of the internet giant. 

 
Papa John's Independent Board Members Dispute Founder's Claims

Board members at Papa John's International are pushing back on founder John Schnatter's efforts to regain control of the company. 

 
BNP Paribas to Pay $90 Million Fine for Dollar Benchmark Manipulation

BNP Paribas agreed to pay a $90 million fine to settle charges that its traders tried to manipulate a global interest rate benchmark, making it the seventh bank punished by regulators for the financial crisis-era scheme. 

 
Salesforce Revenue, Backlog Rise as New Leadership Structure Takes Shape

Salesforce.com Inc. reported broad-based sales growth and grew its backlog of business during its latest quarter, as the business-software company digests its largest-ever acquisition and begins work under a new leadership structure. 

 
Calpers Names Former California Finance Director as New CFO

The California Public Employees' Retirement System, the nation's largest public pension fund, named Michael Cohen as its new chief financial officer Wednesday. 

 
SurveyMonkey Parent Offer IPO Details Publicly

The parent company of SurveyMonkey, SVMK Inc., gave potential investors a first look at the online survey company's financials. 

 
New York Life Tests New Pitch for an Unpopular Insurance Policy

New York Life Insurance Co. is trying to find a new way to sell a product that some middle-class customers don't want to buy anymore. 

 
Pacific Drilling Lines Up $85 Million in New Bankruptcy Financing

Pacific Drilling, which recently reached a long-sought-after truce with its owner and senior lenders, is seeking court approval for $85 million in new financing to pay expenses through the remainder of its chapter 11 case. 

 
Aston Martin to Drill Down on Debt, Capital Spending After IPO

U.K. luxury car maker Aston Martin Holdings, which on Wednesday said it was considering an initial public offering, is working to reduce debt and capital expenditures, the company's finance chief said.

