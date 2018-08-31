Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/31/2018
Boeing Wins Big Navy Contract for Drones

Boeing's Navy deal, potentially worth billions of dollars, could stem declining sales at the aerospace giant's defense arm. 

 
Dollar-Store Sales Rise, Though Shoppers Feel Pressure of Rising Costs

Dollar General and Dollar Tree reported stronger sales in the latest quarter, but executives from both chains said Thursday that their customers are feeling pressure from rising rents and other monthly expenses. 

 
Signet Surges After Surprise Sales Growth

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. surged 25% on Thursday after the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry reported positive same-store sales growth for the first time in a year. 

 
Twitter Launches New Policy for Issue Ads

Twitter announced a new policy for U.S. advertisements on issues such as abortion, guns, immigration and climate change, in an effort to increase transparency. 

 
China's ZTE Reports $1.1 Billion Loss

The telecommunications giant disclosed a loss of 7.8 billion yuan-about $1.1 billion-during the first half of the year, after a ban on purchasing American supplies forced a life-threatening shutdown of the company. 

 
San Francisco Denies Scooter Permits for Bird, Lime, Uber and Lyft

The nation's tech capital dealt a blow to the largest shared-scooter companies on Thursday, awarding two smaller startups exclusive rights to rent the electric-powered vehicles for a year in a decision that could change the course of the nascent market. 

 
EA Blinks in Combat Videogame Standoff

While costly, the decision to delay the release of 'Battlefield V' may help Electronic Arts stay in the battle with competitors over the long term. 

 
Campbell's Diet Risks Leaving It Weak

Campbell Soup is opting to sell some units instead of the whole company. The challenge will be to restore what remains to good health. 

 
U.K. Recruiter Hays Plans to Raise Capital Expenditures

U.K. recruitment firm Hays is ramping up its capital expenditures to benefit from growth opportunities outside its home market, the company's finance chief said. 

 
Maersk Tankers Turns to Wind Power to Cut Soaring Fuel Costs

Marine fuel prices are soaring and the shipping industry is looking for ways to harness ocean winds to power oceangoing vessels. Danish shipping company Maersk Tankers said it has installed devices that are effectively high-tech sails that could cut the vessel's fuel bill by up to 10%.

