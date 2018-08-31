Ford Scraps Plan to Import China-Built Small Car Due to Tariffs

Ford has ditched plans to import its Focus compact from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect.

Village Voice to Close After 63 Years

The Village Voice, the Big Apple institution which created the template for the muckraking alternative-weekly and once set the tone for cultural criticism, will cease publishing after 63 years.

Coke Takes On Starbucks With $5.1 Billion Coffee Deal

Coca-Cola said it would buy British coffee-shop chain Costa for $5.1 billion, diversifying further from its soft-drink roots and marking the latest bet by a major consumer-goods company on coffee.

Denmark's Ørsted Plans to Bid on New U.S. Offshore-Wind Projects

Danish energy company Ørsted is considering a bid for several U.S. offshore-wind projects and already has the required funding in place, the company's finance chief said.

Disneyland Turns to the Dark Side

You'll still be able to find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy, but Disneyland will be less wholesome starting next year. The new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge section will be serving booze.

Discontent Simmers Among Wells Fargo's Female Executives

Wells Fargo is investigating allegations of gender bias at its wealth-management division, and a group of female executives have organized to improve the lot of women there.

Why Walmart.com Shoppers Are Finding More Items 'Out of Stock'

Walmart has begun telling online shoppers that some products in its warehouses are "out of stock" after the retailer changed its e-commerce systems to avoid orders deemed too expensive to ship.

Deutsche Bank Senior Executive to Leave as High Turnover Continues

Tadhg Flood, who co-heads Deutsche Bank's team advising financial-services clients, is the latest in a string of senior employees to depart.

Japanese Chip Maker Renesas in Talks to Buy Integrated Device Technology

Renesas Electronics is in the late stages of negotiations to acquire California-based Integrated Device Technology for about $6 billion, seeking to strengthen its position as a major provider of autonomous-driving components.

Iran Tries to Save $1 Billion Deal With Giant Oil Trader

Iran's state-run oil company is in talks to salvage a $1 billion oil deal with Swiss trader Vitol Group as companies sever ties with the Islamic Republic ahead of U.S. sanctions.