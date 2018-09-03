Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/03/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
WPP Taps Company Veteran as CEO

The choice of Mark Read to succeed Martin Sorrell caps a monthslong search at the world's largest advertising firm that has been under pressure from investors and big clients to adapt to digital advertising. 

 
JD.Com CEO Released After Arrest Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Liu Qiangdong was arrested in Minnesota on suspicion of sexual misconduct but released after what the company said was a false accusation. 

 
Sherwin-Williams Lands in Trouble Over 114-Year-Old Ad

Sherwin-Williams is fighting a court ruling that ordered it and two other companies to collectively pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for promoting lead paint over several decades. 

 
Companies Ramp Up Worker-Retraining Efforts

A tight labor market and changing job requirements are pushing companies to invest in teaching current workers to do more sophisticated tasks. Two-thirds of manufacturers plan to increase training in the next year, according to a report. 

 
Meituan Dianping Is Delivering an Overpriced IPO

The food-delivery company has a highly successful app but makes no profit. A $55 billion valuation looks a stretch, especially at a bad time for Chinese tech stocks. 

 
China Startup Meituan Seeks $55 Billion Valuation in IPO

The Tencent-backed startup, whose offerings resemble those of Groupon, Grubhub and Yelp, is set to launch its offering in Hong Kong this week at a time of turbulence for Chinese tech stocks. 

 
Tiffany's $250 Million Bet on a 78-Year-Old Store

In an internet age, why are companies pouring so much money into brick-and-mortar shops? Because the customers are still coming. 

 
Ford Scraps Plan to Import China-Built Small Car Due to Tariffs

Ford has ditched plans to import its Focus compact from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect. 

 
Coke Adds Coffee to Its Drinks Mix in $5.1 Billion Deal

Coca-Cola made the largest brand acquisition in its history, buying British coffee-shop chain Costa as the soda giant joins a growing group of consumer-goods companies that are betting big on coffee. 

 
Why Walmart.com Shoppers Are Finding More Items 'Out of Stock'

Walmart has begun telling online shoppers that some products in its warehouses are "out of stock" after the retailer changed its e-commerce systems to avoid orders deemed too expensive to ship.

