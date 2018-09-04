SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.4 Billion in Sanctions-Tied Penalties

Société Générale expects to pay roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions.

Window Maker More Than a Bet on Mother Nature

PGT Innovations dominates the market for impact-resistant windows in Florida but its growth goes beyond fear of big storms.

U.S. Growth Powers Canadian Banks

Canada's five biggest banks have been looking south for more growth and diversification. The latest quarterly results indicate the initiatives are paying off.

Nike Ads to Feature Embattled Quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Nike will feature Colin Kaepernick, the National Football League quarterback who led player protests during the national anthem, in a new advertising campaign, a move that joins one of the NFL's biggest business partners with a controversial star who is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with the league.

WPP Taps Company Veteran as CEO

The choice of Mark Read to succeed Martin Sorrell caps a monthslong search at the world's largest advertising firm and the new CEO wants the portfolio of more than 400 companies to "come closer together, not further apart."

JD.Com CEO Released After Arrest Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Liu Qiangdong was arrested in Minnesota on suspicion of sexual misconduct but released after what the company said was a false accusation.

Sherwin-Williams Lands in Trouble Over 114-Year-Old Ad

Sherwin-Williams is fighting a court ruling that ordered it and two other companies to collectively pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for promoting lead paint over several decades.

Companies Ramp Up Worker-Retraining Efforts

A tight labor market and changing job requirements are pushing companies to invest in teaching current workers to do more sophisticated tasks. Two-thirds of manufacturers plan to increase training in the next year, according to a report.

Meituan Dianping Is Delivering an Overpriced IPO

The food-delivery company has a highly successful app but makes no profit. A $55 billion valuation looks a stretch, especially at a bad time for Chinese tech stocks.

China Startup Meituan Seeks $55 Billion Valuation in IPO

The Tencent-backed startup, whose offerings resemble those of Groupon, Grubhub and Yelp, is set to launch its offering in Hong Kong this week at a time of turbulence for Chinese tech stocks.