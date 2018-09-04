Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/04/2018 | 05:16am CEST
SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.4 Billion in Sanctions-Tied Penalties

Société Générale expects to pay roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions. 

 
Chinese Billionaire Denies Wrongdoing in Sex Misconduct Arrest, Lawyers Say

JD.com Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong denies any wrongdoing in connection with his arrest on suspicion of sexual misconduct in Minneapolis, and it's likely no charges will be filed, his attorneys said. 

 
Nike Ads to Feature Anthem Protest Leader Kaepernick

Nike will feature Colin Kaepernick, the National Football League quarterback who led player protests during the national anthem, in a new advertising campaign, a move that joins one of the NFL's biggest business partners with a controversial star who is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with the league. 

 
'Crazy Rich Asians' on Track for Labor Day Weekend Record

"Crazy Rich Asians" isn't slowing down at the box office even in its third weekend in theaters. Studios said the romantic comedy topped domestic charts again. It has grossed $117 million from North American theaters. 

 
Window Maker More Than a Bet on Mother Nature

PGT Innovations dominates the market for impact-resistant windows in Florida but its growth goes beyond fear of big storms. 

 
U.S. Growth Powers Canadian Banks

Canada's five biggest banks have been looking south for more growth and diversification. The latest quarterly results indicate the initiatives are paying off. 

 
New Yorker Cuts Bannon From Festival Program After Outcry

The New Yorker has disinvited former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon from its annual festival in the wake of public criticism from celebrities who said they wouldn't attend the event if Mr. Bannon was allowed to participate. 

 
A Slice of Snails? Sluggish Demand Mires Pizza Hut, KFC in China

China's once voracious appetite for American fast food is waning as consumers are lured away by emerging domestic chains and food-delivery apps. 

 
It Is Time for Chinese Airline Stocks to Unfasten Their Seatbelts

Worries about the effect of the yuan's decline have hit China's leading airlines, but most have taken steps to reduce their dollar exposure. 

 
Moody's Loses Appeal Over Research Critical of Hong Kong

The city's securities regulator reprimanded and fined Moody's in 2014 for breaching its code of conduct. The appeal's dismissal ends a case that critics have warned could discourage critical commentary about investment in the financial hub.

