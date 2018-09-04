Calpers' Bet on Sacramento's Planned Tallest Tower Splits Board

Sacramento officials are cheering a decision by the California Public Employees' Retirement System to build what would be the city's tallest tower. But some Calpers board members are raising concerns about risk.

WPP Shares Tumble as Ad Giant Struggles in North America

Shares in WPP fell as much as 8% as the industry upheaval took a heavy toll on the world's largest ad company, underscoring the challenges facing new chief executive Mark Read.

Nike Ads to Feature Anthem Protest Leader Kaepernick

Nike will feature Colin Kaepernick, the National Football League quarterback who led player protests during the national anthem, in a new advertising campaign, a move that joins one of the NFL's biggest business partners with a controversial star who is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with the league.

SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.3 Billion in Sanctions-Tied Penalties

Société Générale expects to pay roughly $1.3 billion in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions.

Inside Jack Dorsey's Role to Police Bad Actors on Twitter

When Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before Congress this week, he'll likely be asked about an issue that has been hovering over the company: Just who decides whether a user gets kicked off the site?

NBC Defends Decision on Ronan Farrow's Weinstein Story

NBC News' chairman issued a staff memo and report defending the decision to not move forward on a story about allegations of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein.

New Yorker Cuts Bannon From Festival Program After Outcry

The New Yorker has disinvited former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon from its annual festival in the wake of public criticism from celebrities who said they wouldn't attend the event if Mr. Bannon was allowed to participate.

At Boeing Factory, Unfinished 737s Pile Up

So many unfinished planes are stacking up at a Boeing plant in Renton, Wash., that the aerospace giant has to find space outside its factory gates to park them.

Window Maker More Than a Bet on Mother Nature

PGT Innovations dominates the market for impact-resistant windows in Florida but its growth goes beyond fear of big storms.

U.S. Growth Powers Canadian Banks

Canada's five biggest banks have been looking south for more growth and diversification. The latest quarterly results indicate the initiatives are paying off.